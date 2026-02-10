ibreo Launches in the U.S., Bringing a Globally Proven Leader in Portable Wellness Technology to American Consumers

Award-winning, research-backed massagers bring global wellness innovation to everyday recovery

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ibreo, the U.S. consumer brand of Breo, is bringing two decades of global wellness innovation to America. With award-winning design, research-driven technology, and tens of millions of users worldwide, the brand delivers portable, targeted massagers crafted for modern lifestyles and everyday recovery. This U.S. launch introduces a dedicated product lineup for the American market.

Breo, a publicly traded wellness technology company founded in 2000, is recognized as an early innovator in the portable massager category. ibreo's approach is guided by its "i" strategy, combining intelligent sensing for adaptive, personalized relief, ergonomic design optimized for Western body types, and a quiet luxury aesthetic suited for modern workspaces. The U.S. rollout brings Breo's global expertise together with a focus on accessibility, product relevance, and tailored support for American consumers.

Built on nearly 800 global patents, ibreo products are developed by fully in-house research, design, and engineering teams and meet global standards including CE, FCC, FDA, and RoHS compliance. Breo devices have been used by more than 70 million people across over 50 countries worldwide.

Internationally, Breo has earned recognition for design excellence, including Red Dot, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award honors. The brand focuses on targeted relief, developing devices for areas where tension accumulates rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.

"Consumers want wellness solutions that are effective, intuitive, and easy to integrate into daily life," said Charles Zhai, Marketing Director at ibreo. "Our U.S. expansion makes globally trusted technology more accessible, while staying true to the research and design standards that define our brand."

Designed for feet, neck, and eyes, ibreo's lightweight, travel-friendly massagers support circulation, muscle relaxation, and relief from daily strain using techniques inspired by professional massage, including kneading, pressing, and soothing warmth.

With this U.S. rollout, ibreo enters the market at the intersection of wellness, design, and technology, offering American consumers a globally trusted approach to research-backed relief.

About ibreo

ibreo is a U.S.-based wellness brand offering design-forward massage devices backed by more than 20 years of global leadership in portable wellness technology. Known for patented innovation and award-winning design, ibreo delivers targeted solutions for relaxation, recovery, and stress relief.

