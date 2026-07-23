Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Jul 23, 2026, 17:35 ET

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP) announced today that it will discuss its second quarter 2026 results on a webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, viewers should go to this link (webcast). We encourage viewers to access the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Investor Contact:
Robert Flint, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
[email protected]
(800) 255-2737

SOURCE Icahn Enterprises L.P.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP) Today Announced Its First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Indicative Net Asset Value was approximately $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $201 million compared to December 31, 2025. This...

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Management Changes

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) today announced the promotion of Ted Papapostolou, our Chief Financial Officer, to President and Chief Executive ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics