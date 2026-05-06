Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Management Changes

Ted Papapostolou Named Chief Executive Officer

Robert Flint Named Chief Financial Officer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) today announced the promotion of Ted Papapostolou, our Chief Financial Officer, to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Mr. Papapostolou has served as Chief Financial Officer of Icahn Enterprises since November 2021, a member of the board of directors since December 2021, and as Secretary since April 2020. Mr. Papapostolou previously served as Chief Accounting Officer from April 2020 to December 2023 and in various progressive accounting positions at Icahn Enterprises from March 2007 to March 2020. Prior to joining Icahn Enterprises, Mr. Papapostolou worked at Grant Thornton LLP in their audit practice. In addition, Mr. Papapostolou currently serves on the board of directors of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and previously served as a director and chairman of each of Viskase Companies, Inc. and CVR Energy, Inc.

In connection with the promotion of Mr. Papapostolou, Icahn Enterprises also announced the resignation of Andrew Teno as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors. Mr. Teno is departing to relocate with his family to another state and will pursue another opportunity closer to his new home. We wish him well. Mr. Teno's resignation was not the result of any disagreement with Icahn Enterprises. Mr. Teno stated: "I am honored and grateful to have spent the last five years working with, and learning from, the inventor and master of activism. I leave with confidence that Carl and his team are well-positioned for continued success. I greatly appreciate my experience at Icahn Enterprises and wish everyone at the firm best wishes for a prosperous future." Chairman Carl C. Icahn stated: "I want to thank Andrew for his many contributions over the past six years and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Robert Flint, who has served as Chief Accounting Officer of Icahn Enterprises since December 2023 and will continue in that role, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mr. Papapostolou in that role, and was also appointed as a member of the board of directors. Mr. Flint previously served as Director of Accounting since November 2021 and the Chief Audit Executive from March 2020 to November 2021. Prior to joining Icahn Enterprises, Mr. Flint was an independent management consultant, serving a variety of clients and industries, including Icahn Automotive Group.

About Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Icahn Enterprises and its subsidiaries. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will result or be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Ted Papapostolou, Chief Executive Officer

(305) 422-4100

SOURCE Icahn Enterprises L.P.