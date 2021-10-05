Ice Maker Market expected to grow by $ 2.37 Bn from 2021 to 2025|AB Electrolux and Biolab Scientific Ltd. to be among Key Vendors|Technavio

The ice maker market is driven by the growth in organized retail. However, factors such as phasing out of refrigerants may challenge the market growth.

Major Vendors in the Ice Maker Market:

AB Electrolux

Biolab Scientific Ltd.

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.

Blue Star Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Haier Smart Home Co. LTD.

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

Howe Corp.

The Middleby Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Ice Maker Market Product Outlook

Ice cube - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice flake - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice nugget - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice Maker Market End-user Outlook

Foodservice - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice Maker Market Geography Outlook

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice Maker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Biolab Scientific Ltd., Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Danfoss AS, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Howe Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

