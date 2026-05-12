ichi Antiquite's Botanical Print Shirt Illustrates Refined Natural Elegance, Introduced by miel

SAYAMA, Japan, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese boutique miel ( https://mielshop.jp ), operated by chambrette Corporation and based in Sayama, Japan, introduces the Botanical Print Shirt by the popular Japanese brand ichi Antiquite's, bringing the essence of Japanese natural fashion to the U.S. market.

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New Summer Collection from ichi Antiquite's

ichi Antiquite's presents a botanical print shirt with a calm, understated presence. Based on a shirt design that has been loved over time, it is reimagined to suit a modern, airy mood while preserving its original charm. The fabric combines the supple drape of rayon with the gentle structure of linen, offering a lightweight and breathable feel that stays comfortably away from the skin, with a refined texture and subtle depth.

The generously oversized silhouette provides a relaxed fit, while the natural drape creates soft, feminine movement. Rendered in a muted tone, the botanical print blends effortlessly into a mature everyday wardrobe. Beautifully worn on its own, it also pairs seamlessly with dresses and other pieces, allowing for versatile styling that feels both natural and refined.

At miel, each piece is carefully selected to highlight the unique character and texture of the fabric, with a deep appreciation for Japanese craftsmanship and timeless design.

Message from Owner

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Izumi Inoue, owner and buyer of miel, personally selects each piece offered in the boutique, focusing on garments that celebrate the beauty of natural fabrics and the craftsmanship of Japanese makers. Through miel, she introduces clothing that reflects the quiet elegance of Japanese design -- pieces meant to be worn comfortably and appreciated over time. "I hope people in the United States and around the world can discover the beauty of Japanese natural fashion," says Inoue. "At miel, we believe clothing made with care and natural materials brings warmth to everyday life."

About miel

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Founded in 1997, Japanese boutique miel curates clothing from Japanese designers known for their craftsmanship, natural materials, and timeless design. Based in Sayama, Japan, miel offers international shipping (free on orders over $100) to connect U.S. customers with garments that celebrate the quiet elegance and lasting quality of Japanese natural fashion.

SOURCE chambrette Corporation