miel Introduces Jacquard Stripe Shirt by ichi Antiquite's to Experience Japanese Natural Fashion

SAYAMA, Japan, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese boutique miel ( https://mielshop.jp ), operated by chambrette Corporation, a Japanese apparel company based in Sayama, Japan, introduces the Jacquard Stripe Shirt (Style No.1100916) by the popular Japanese brand ichi Antiquite's, carefully crafted in Japan, for the U.S. market.

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New Spring Summer Collection from ichi Antiquite's

The Jacquard Stripe Shirt reflects the brand's dedication to Japanese craftsmanship. Made from 80% cotton and 20% linen, the fabric is woven on specialized looms where threads are intricately combined to create the stripe pattern directly within the fabric itself. This technique gives the textile natural depth while expressing the refined tradition of Japanese textile making.

The shirt features a relaxed silhouette that makes everyday styling easy and comfortable. Whether paired with linen trousers or layered with other pieces, it reflects the understated sophistication and natural charm that have made ichi Antiquite's attractive for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

At miel, special care is taken in selecting garments that highlight the natural texture and character of each fabric. The boutique places great importance on the beauty of natural materials and the craftsmanship behind them.

Message from Owner

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Izumi Inoue, owner and buyer of miel, personally selects each piece offered in the boutique, focusing on garments that celebrate the beauty of natural fabrics and the craftsmanship of Japanese makers. Through miel, she introduces clothing that reflects the quiet elegance of Japanese design -- pieces meant to be worn comfortably and appreciated over time. "I hope people in the United States and around the world can discover the beauty of Japanese natural fashion," says Inoue. "At miel, we believe clothing made with care and natural materials brings warmth to everyday life."

About miel

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Founded in 1997, Japanese boutique miel curates clothing from Japanese designers known for their craftsmanship, natural materials, and timeless design. Based in Sayama, Japan, miel offers international shipping (free on orders over $100) to connect U.S. customers with garments that celebrate the quiet elegance and lasting quality of Japanese natural fashion.

SOURCE chambrette Corporation