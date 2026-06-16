ICI Champions Saving for Children in Foster Care

Organization Will Offer Trump Account Contribution for Foster Children of Employees

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Company Institute (ICI) today announced an expansion of its corporate commitment to early-childhood savings. After ICI previously rolled out a $1,000 matching contribution for the Trump Accounts of children born to employees, it is now expanding on this effort to include a contribution to the accounts of children being fostered by ICI staff. The announcement follows First Lady Melania Trump's work with the Treasury Department and state governors to ensure that foster children are enrolled in Trump accounts.

"Every child in America deserves a head start on their financial journey, and that includes the children in our nation's foster care system," said Eric J. Pan, ICI President and CEO. "We applaud the First Lady's leadership in breaking down barriers so that foster children can benefit from compound growth and matching contributions. ICI is proud to establish a contribution for foster children under the care of ICI employees, so they too can move towards a secure financial future."

For more details on ICI's support for Trump Accounts, and our staff contribution initiatives, visit www.ici.org.

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SOURCE Investment Company Institute