Middle-Class Investors Will Save Billions of Dollars by Switching to Default E-Delivery

SEC Rule Would Enhance the Retail Investment Experience and Strengthen Our Capital Markets

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investment Company Institute (ICI) President and CEO Eric J. Pan issued the following statement in response to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule proposal to allow funds to deliver documents to shareholders electronically on a default basis (e-delivery).

"This rule would replace the SEC's outdated paper-based disclosure framework with an alternative that will improve efficiency without sacrificing oversight or investor protections. ICI's research shows funds and their shareholders could save $3 billion to $4 billion over five years from transitioning to e-delivery.

"E-delivery gives investors faster, more secure, and more convenient access to critical information anytime, anywhere. The vast majority of fund shareholders, including 87% of seniors, support this regulatory change. This proposed rule would align disclosure requirements with how Americans prefer to receive information in the 21st century.

"ICI has long supported commonsense reforms that bring financial communications in line with the digital age. We applaud Chairman Atkins, IM Director Daly, and the SEC staff for this action and look forward to working with the SEC in the interest of the nearly 130 million American investors our members serve."

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute