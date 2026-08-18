ICIMS High Volume Hiring Named "Talent Acquisition Solution of the Year" by HR Tech Breakthrough Awards for Helping Enterprises Expedite Frontline Hiring

Selected from hundreds of entries worldwide, ICIMS High Volume Hiring was recognized for helping employers reduce time-to-fill, lower candidate drop-off and improve the high-volume hiring experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, today announced that ICIMS High Volume Hiring has been named "Talent Acquisition Solution of the Year" in the 2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Awards. ICIMS High Volume Hiring solves one of the most operationally demanding challenges in talent acquisition today. It provides enterprise organizations with a high-volume hiring solution to recruit, screen, schedule, hire and onboard large frontline workforces through AI-powered conversational hiring experiences.

ICIMS High Volume Hiring was intentionally built to meet the demands of high-volume hiring including streamlined application experiences, mobile-first engagement and simplified hiring manager workflows. Whether opening a new store, preparing for seasonal demand or staffing hundreds of frontline positions, organizations across retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and other distributed workforces must fill roles quickly without creating a frustrating application process that causes qualified candidates to abandon it.

"We solved a real problem for our customers, and we are proud to lead the way forward for how the world hires." Post this

Recent ICIMS Insights shows high-volume job openings up 9% year-over-year in May 2026 while application volume is down 18%. This widening gap is forcing organizations to rethink their hourly and frontline hiring approach, with a greater focus on speed, recruiter productivity and better visibility into performance.

"High-volume hiring has never worked the same way as corporate recruiting, yet for years, organizations have been expected to use the same tools for both," said Eric Connors, chief product officer, ICIMS. "Our goal of delivering ICIMS High Volume Hiring was simple: give frontline candidates a faster, more convenient way to apply while giving hiring teams, especially those that work in the field versus behind a desk, the tools they need to make decisions quickly. This award tells us we solved a real problem for our customers, and we are proud to lead the way forward for how the world hires for all types of roles."

ICIMS High Volume Hiring earned "Talent Acquisition Solution of the Year" for delivering a leading high-volume hiring solution purpose-built to help organizations with frontline hiring at scale. Built on the ICIMS enterprise talent acquisition platform, it combines a dedicated high-volume hiring experience with the enterprise-grade workflows, compliance and embedded analytics large organizations require. The conversational, AI-powered experience helps candidates move from job search to offer more quickly while giving hiring teams a simpler way to review applicants, schedule interviews and keep hiring moving:

For candidates: Mobile-first, AI-powered conversations across SMS, WhatsApp and the web guide on-the-go applicants through every step, from discovering open positions to submitting their application, helping reduce the friction that often leads to abandoned applications. See how real candidates react to the ICIMS High Volume Hiring application process versus a traditional application.

Mobile-first, AI-powered conversations across SMS, WhatsApp and the web guide on-the-go applicants through every step, from discovering open positions to submitting their application, helping reduce the friction that often leads to abandoned applications. See how real candidates react to the ICIMS High Volume Hiring application process versus a traditional application. For hiring teams: A dedicated mobile workspace brings relevant candidate information, screening, scheduling and approvals into one simple, easy-to-use experience, giving hiring teams what they need to make decisions quickly and keep hiring moving, especially when they are in the field and on the go. Built-in ATS dashboards provide real-time visibility into application volume, conversion rates, time-in-stage and hiring velocity, helping teams quickly identify hiring bottlenecks before they affect staffing levels.

Organizations using a dedicated high-volume hiring experience have reported up to 75% faster time-to-fill and 90% less recruiter administrative work. It helps recruiters manage up to 10x more hires, improves hiring manager productivity and lowers candidate drop-off through mobile-first applications.

"ICIMS High Volume Hiring helps recruiting teams engage candidates faster, reduce manual work and gain real-time insight into hiring performance. Frontline workers account for the majority of the workforce and generate the majority of economic value. This solution was purpose-built to meet this need, while maintaining the candidate experience expected in today's competitive labor market," said Scott Johansson, managing director, HR Tech Breakthrough. "In a market laser-focused on corporate hiring, ICIMS High Volume Hiring goes where others have not and delivers the kind of results that show up on a CEO's dashboard, not just an HR report."

Learn more about ICIMS High Volume Hiring and request a demo to see how organizations hire seasonal, hourly and frontline employees faster with ICIMS.

About HR Tech Breakthrough Awards

Conducted by Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the awards recognize the world's most innovative companies, products and services across the full spectrum of human resources and workforce technology, from talent acquisition and onboarding to performance management, employee experience, workforce analytics, and beyond. The program attracted hundreds of nominations from HR technology companies across more than 15 countries and evaluated solutions based on innovation, performance, differentiation and impact.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of users across nearly 200 countries and territories trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.