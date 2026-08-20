ICIMS Named a Top Performer in The Hackett Group's 2026 Talent Acquisition Vendor Assessment for Second Consecutive Year

ICIMS earns the most Top Performer capability ratings among evaluated talent acquisition vendors, including Best-in-Class ratings for AI and Emerging Technologies and Interview Solutions

ICIMS customers report above-peer results for both HCMs and point solutions across time to fill, recruiter efficiency, automation and other key hiring outcomes

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition software provider, today announced it has been named a Top Performer in The Hackett Group's 2026 Talent Acquisition Vendor Assessments Study for the second consecutive year. ICIMS earned 10 Top Performer capability ratings, the most among talent acquisition vendors evaluated in the assessment. ICIMS customers also reported results above peer averages across several value realization metrics, including time to fill, time to hire, qualified applicants, recruiter efficiency and recruiting automation.

The Hackett Group® Recognized ICIMS Across 10 Talent Acquisition Capabilities

"ICIMS delivered one of the most comprehensive performances across TA capability breadth and value realization." Post this

The Hackett Group's capability assessment evaluates the functionality, innovation and ability of talent acquisition software providers to support complex hiring requirements. ICIMS was recognized in the following areas:

Best-in-Class: AI and Emerging Technologies; Interview Solutions

AI and Emerging Technologies; Interview Solutions Leading: Global Client Management; Implementation Support; Customer Support; Vendor Ecosystem Breadth; Technical Platform Structure/Flexibility; Candidate Experience; Candidate Relationship Management; and Onboarding

These capabilities support recruiting teams across the talent acquisition lifecycle:

AI-powered recruiting: ICIMS embeds AI across recruiting workflows to automate routine tasks and give recruiters more time to focus on candidate relationships, judgment and decision-making. The Hackett Group highlighted ICIMS' AI-native approach in its assessment.

ICIMS embeds AI across recruiting workflows to automate routine tasks and give recruiters more time to focus on candidate relationships, judgment and decision-making. The Hackett Group highlighted ICIMS' AI-native approach in its assessment. Candidate relationship management: ICIMS Engage supports personalized candidate outreach and nurture campaigns so recruiting teams can build, engage and re-engage talent pipelines at scale.

ICIMS Engage supports personalized candidate outreach and nurture campaigns so recruiting teams can build, engage and re-engage talent pipelines at scale. Enterprise and high-volume hiring: Configurable workflows and user experiences support complex enterprise requirements as well as seasonal, frontline and high-volume recruiting.

Configurable workflows and user experiences support complex enterprise requirements as well as seasonal, frontline and high-volume recruiting. Candidate experience and onboarding: ICIMS supports candidates from personalized engagement and interviewing through onboarding.

ICIMS supports candidates from personalized engagement and interviewing through onboarding. Recruiting analytics: Real-time data on conversion rates and hiring manager productivity helps talent acquisition teams identify bottlenecks and improve hiring performance.

Real-time data on conversion rates and hiring manager productivity helps talent acquisition teams identify bottlenecks and improve hiring performance. Recruiting technology integrations: More than 800 technology and services partners help enterprises connect ICIMS with global HR technology environments.

More than 800 technology and services partners help enterprises connect ICIMS with global HR technology environments. Configurable workflows: Self-service capabilities across dashboards, analytics and integrations give recruiting teams greater control over their technology.

Self-service capabilities across dashboards, analytics and integrations give recruiting teams greater control over their technology. Enterprise support: Customers have access to 24/5 live support and a community forum for ongoing education and support.

ICIMS Customers Report Above-Peer Hiring Results

The Hackett Group's value realization analysis examined the results customers achieve from their talent acquisition technology investments, benchmarking ICIMS against two distinct peer groups: point solutions dedicated to talent acquisition and HCMs with recruiting modules. ICIMS customers reported meeting 82% of their business requirements and 82% of their business improvement goals, outperforming both point solution peers (77% and 70%, respectively) and HCM peers (69% and 65%, respectively).

ICIMS customers reported:

35% improvement in time to fill , compared with 33% for point solutions and 28% for HCMs

, compared with 33% for point solutions and 28% for HCMs 38% improvement in time to hire , compared with 32% for point solutions and 29% for HCMs

, compared with 32% for point solutions and 29% for HCMs 72% improvement in qualified applicants , compared with 57% for point solutions and 48% for HCMs

, compared with 57% for point solutions and 48% for HCMs 79% improvement in recruiter efficiency , compared with 76% for point solutions and 63% for HCMs

, compared with 76% for point solutions and 63% for HCMs 80% improvement in automation , compared with 77% for point solutions and 63% for HCMs

, compared with 77% for point solutions and 63% for HCMs 62% improvement in candidate diversity, compared with 52% for point solutions and 38% for HCMs

The Hackett Group® also found that organizations frequently select ICIMS to improve time-to-fill results by increasing applicant volume while using automation to reduce recruiter workload. Customers cited implementation support, customer service, integrations, confidence in ICIMS' compliance and AI governance practices and improved talent intelligence through ICIMS analytics.

"ICIMS' AI-native approach resonates with customers eager to adopt advanced innovations in a responsible way," said Amanda Newfield, associate principal, global HR applied intelligence practice leader, The Hackett Group®. "ICIMS delivered one of the most comprehensive performances across talent acquisition capability breadth and value realization. ICIMS stood out for its best-in-class, innovative approach to AI in recruiting and its continuous development in areas such as CRM, high volume hiring, interview solutions and analytics, providing an advanced holistic solution for customers."

Download The Hackett Group 2026 Talent Acquisition Vendor Assessments Study to explore why ICIMS was named a Top Performer and how ICIMS customers are outperforming their peers across key hiring metrics.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of users across nearly 200 countries and territories trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.