ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors Ranking for 2026 Unveiled

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ICIS unveiled the 17th annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors, the most comprehensive global ranking of these essential companies in the chemical supply chain.

Leading the distinguished and dynamic group is Germany-based Brenntag with $17.8 billion in 2025 sales, followed by US-based Tricon Energy at $14.0 billion, US-based Univar Solutions at $11.5 billion, China-based Sinochem Petrochemical Distribution at $8.7 billion and Japan-based Nagase & Co at $6.0 billion.

"The Middle East conflict and the resulting supply chain disruptions has put security of supply at the forefront of priorities. Chemical distributors are once again demonstrating their resilience and value in this dynamic environment," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors features detailed information on around 300 companies, as well as ranks leaders by sales in key geographies.

ICIS compiles the Top 100 Chemical Distributors list with the support of the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc), the US-based Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD), Associquim (Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors), Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC), UK-based Chemical Business Association (CBA), and Netherlands-based International Chemical Trade Association (ICTA).

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking is based on 2025 sales and year-end 2025 currency exchange rates in US dollars, and appears in the special June 12, 2026 issue of ICIS Chemical Business, in association with the Fecc. It is available for download here.

About ICIS

ICIS – Independent Commodity Intelligence Services – helps businesses through seamlessly delivering data and analytics, across global chemical, fertilizer and energy markets. A trusted source and benchmark for price information and insight across key commodities markets worldwide. Our independent, transparent market intelligence informs thousands of quality decisions every day, enabling our partners to make the very best business decisions.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE100 company.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalization is approximately £24bn/€28bn/$33bn.

SOURCE ICIS