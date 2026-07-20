ICIS introduces new rLDPE pellet pricing reflecting regulatory driven market evolution

LONDON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased segmentation in Europe's recycled low density polyethylene (rLDPE) market has prompted ICIS, a global leader in commodity intelligence, to introduce a new flexible natural transparent rLDPE pellet price as part of its existing recycled polyethylene (rPE) pricing service.

ICIS has also updated the naming of its two existing rLDPE natural transparent pellet prices to add further clarity to its market coverage.

The rLDPE market is evolving in response the advent of mandatory recycled content targets for all plastic packaging from 2030 under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). This has created distinct new grades of material, and tightened specifications of existing grades driven by the needs of the packaging sector. As the market evolves, ICIS' coverage is evolving with it.

The new price assessment covers:

rLDPE flexible natural transparent pellet with a melt flow index (MFI) of 1.5-2.0

The two updated assessments compromise:

rLDPE rigid natural transparent pellet with a melt flow index (MFI) of 0.3-0.8

rLDPE flexible natural transparent pellet with a melt flow index (MFI) of 0.8-1.5

The new price series and updated assessments will help downstream plastic packaging converters, sheet and film manufacturers, and brands (FMCGs), providing clearer visibility on market conditions and supporting procurement, contracting and investment decisions.

Matt Tudball, Senior Editor, Recycling at ICIS, said: "The new MFI 1.5-2.0 pellet is produced from flexible natural post-commercial bales, usually a 98/2 or higher quality bale, which are put through an additional sorting step to produce a more linear low density (LLDPE)-rich pellet used in stretch film applications.

"We have seen a shift in the use of rLDPE material since ICIS first started pricing the market in 2019, with the packaging sector becoming increasingly dominant due to intensifying legislation. This new high-MFI 1.5-2.0 grade represents a growing demand for high-quality rLDPE natural transparent pellet with higher technical qualities that can compliment or replace virgin LDPE or LLDPE material and helps brands meet their regulatory obligations."

Adding MFI granularity to the existing natural transparent pellet prices allows ICIS to better represent the differences in the rLDPE natural transparent pellet sector as the market prepares for the implementation of the PPWR in less than four years' time.

The addition of the new flexible natural transparent MFI 1.5-2.0 assessment strengthens ICIS' comprehensive coverage of European circular plastic markets.

ICIS assesses more than 100 grades throughout the circular plastic value chain globally – from waste bales through to pellets. This includes recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), recycled polyethylene (rPE), recycled polypropylene (rPP), mixed plastic waste, agglomerates, pyrolysis oil and bio-naphtha. ICIS price assessments sit alongside a comprehensive suite of market analytics offerings, consultancy services, and recycling supply trackers.

Together, these tools enable market participants across the value chain to compare regional developments, monitor regulatory impacts and track progress towards circular economy targets with greater confidence.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.icis.com/explore/commodities/chemicals/r-pe-r-pp/?intcmp=chemicals-group-block_recycled-polyolefins-r-pe-r-pp

About ICIS

ICIS – Independent Commodity Intelligence Services – helps businesses through seamlessly delivering data and analytics, across global chemical, fertilizer and energy markets. A trusted source and benchmark for price information and insight across key commodities markets worldwide. Our independent, transparent market intelligence informs thousands of quality decisions every day enabling our partners to make the very best business decisions.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE100 company with a market cap of £42bn, employing over 37,000 people across about 40 countries. Trusted for over 150 years in helping shape the world by connecting markets to optimize the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 750 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalization is approximately £42bn, €49bn and $57.

SOURCE ICIS