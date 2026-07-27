ICOHS College Expands AI Training Across Business and Healthcare

New and expanded certificates cover AI Business Management, AI Business Technology, and AI Medical Billing and Coding

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICOHS College has expanded its artificial intelligence programs with three certificates that build AI fluency into business operations, business technology, and healthcare administration.

The nonprofit San Diego institution grew its AI business offerings and, for the first time, extended AI training into healthcare. The three certificates — AI Business Management, AI Business Technology, and AI Medical Billing and Coding, are all available online nationwide or hybrid on campus, and all three already rank among the college's fastest-growing programs.

"AI now shows up as a required or preferred skill in job postings across nearly every field we train for, from business operations to healthcare administration," said Kieu L. Vo, Executive Director at ICOHS College. "These programs exist because the market changed. Employers want AI fluency alongside the core skills our students already come here to build, and we're giving them a direct path to that combination."

Three programs, three corners of the market

Each certificate targets a distinct slice of employer demand.

AI Business Management prepares professionals to lead AI-driven initiatives and make data-informed decisions — no coding background required. It leads to certifications including Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals, CompTIA Project+, Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner, Certification in Business Data Analytics (IIBA®-CBDA), and Project Management Professional (PMP).

AI Business Technology trains workers to put AI tools to work day to day, using platforms like Microsoft Azure and Power BI to support business operations. It leads to certifications including CompTIA Tech+, Microsoft Office Specialist: Excel Associate, and CertNexus AIBIZ.

AI Medical Billing and Coding answers a shift already underway across hospitals, insurers, and billing firms adopting AI-assisted coding platforms — and needing coders who can work alongside them. Students train in ICD-10, CPT, and HCPCS coding systems and prepare for the Certified Professional Coder (CPC) exam.

All three programs require no prior AI or technical experience. Financial aid — including federal aid (FAFSA®), Cal Grant, institutional scholarships, and veteran and military education benefits — is available to those who qualify.

To learn more about ICOHS College's AI programs, visit www.icohs.edu.

About ICOHS College

ICOHS College is a nonprofit, accredited institution based in San Diego, California, offering career-focused programs in Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Health & Wellness, and Medical Billing and Coding. Guided by its mission of faith, service, and expanding access to education, ICOHS is committed to empowering students with the skills and support needed to succeed in today's workforce.

SOURCE ICOHS College