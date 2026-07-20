ICOHS College VET TEC 2.0 Approval, Opening a Faster, Simpler Path to IT Careers

One of only a handful of providers nationwide authorized to deliver CompTIA A+ and Network+ certification training under this VA benefit — with no remaining GI Bill entitlement required and the VA paying ICOHS directly.

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting from military service to an IT career just got a lot simpler for San Diego veterans. ICOHS College, a nonprofit institution based in San Diego, has been approved as a VET TEC 2.0 provider — placing it among the select few colleges in the country cleared to deliver this Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefit. The result is a streamlined, low-hassle route into CompTIA A+ and CompTIA Network+ certification training: short, hands-on bootcamps, a single Veterans Team to guide enrollment, and the VA working directly with the college on the back end.

The approval is a milestone for ICOHS College — and a far easier on-ramp for veterans. VET TEC 2.0 is built to move veterans and active-duty service members within 180 days of separation into high-demand technology careers, quickly. And unlike traditional VA education benefits, it does not require remaining GI Bill entitlement — no entitlement math, no exhausting your benefits first. Even veterans who have already used their full 48 months of VA education benefits may still qualify.

"Veterans have served their country and deserve a direct, no-runaround path to civilian careers that pay," said Kieu L. Vo, Executive Director at ICOHS College. "VET TEC 2.0 makes that path simple — veterans at ICOHS can enroll, train hands-on, and earn an industry credential without navigating their remaining GI Bill entitlement or jumping through extra hoops. We handle the VA side so they can focus on the skills employers are hiring for right now."

Two programs. Two industry-recognized credentials.

ICOHS College is approved to deliver two VET TEC 2.0 programs: the CompTIA A+ Module and the CompTIA Network+ Module. Both are hands-on, certification-focused bootcamps engineered to get students credentialed and career-ready. CompTIA A+ is widely regarded as the foundational certification for IT careers, while Network+ validates the skills needed to manage and troubleshoot network infrastructure.

Convenience is built into the benefit. Because the VA coordinates payment directly with ICOHS College, eligible participants skip the out-of-pocket coordination that comes with many education benefits — the VA may pay tuition and fees directly to the college, provide a monthly housing allowance during active training enrollment, and cover required books and supplies. National participation is capped at 4,000 paid participants per fiscal year, with applications having opened in June 2026 — so getting started early matters.

Who qualifies

To be eligible for VET TEC 2.0, veterans must have been discharged under conditions other than dishonorable — or be an active-duty service member within 180 days of separation — with at least 36 months of active-duty service and be under 62 years old at the time of VA approval. Final eligibility is determined by the VA. Visit the VA website to apply first before you contact ICOHS College. VET TEC 2.0 (high-Tech Program) | Veterans Affairs

Veterans: here's your next step

Veterans interested in applying VET TEC 2.0 benefits toward an ICOHS program can reach the ICOHS Veterans Team directly at [email protected] or by calling (858) 581-9460. More information, including program details and eligibility guidance, is available at icohs.edu/financial-aid/vet-tec/.

About ICOHS College

ICOHS College is a nonprofit, accredited institution located in San Diego, CA, offering programs in Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Health & Wellness, and Medical Billing and Coding. With a mission rooted in faith, service, and access, ICOHS has a long-standing commitment to serving military-connected students through VA benefits including the Yellow Ribbon Program, MyCAA, and now VET TEC 2.0. For more information, visit icohs.edu.

GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Program approval for VET TEC 2.0 is subject to VA review and may change. Eligibility requirements are established by the VA and are subject to change by Congress. Please visit va.gov for the most current information.

SOURCE ICOHS College