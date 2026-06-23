ICONIC HORSE RACING GAME SIGMA DERBY FINDS NEW HOME AT GOLDEN GATE HOTEL & CASINO

One of the City's Last Remaining Coin-Operated Machines Begins Next Chapter at Las Vegas' Most Historic Hotel

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas' last remaining Sigma Derby mechanical horse racing game has officially found its new home at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, bringing one of the city's most beloved gaming attractions to the city's first hotel. Guests can now get their quarters out and compete in the iconic coin-operated game at this historic Las Vegas property.

Click here for assets of the Sigma Derby Parade; here for photos at Golden Gate

"Sigma Derby is more than just a game, it's a piece of Las Vegas history," said Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. "There's no better place for it than Golden Gate. As the original hotel in Las Vegas, Golden Gate has spent more than a century preserving the stories, traditions and experiences that helped shape this city. Sigma Derby belongs in that legacy, and we're excited to give it a home where longtime fans and future generations can continue enjoying it for years to come."

The milestone follows Sigma Derby's celebrated journey across Fremont Street Experience on June 16, where hundreds of spectators gathered to watch the legendary attraction make its move from its former home – and Golden Gate's sister property – the D Las Vegas to its new location. Accompanied by miniature horses and the UNLV Marching Band, the one-of-a-kind processional honored the game's enduring place in downtown Las Vegas culture. City of Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong also commemorated June 16 as the official Sigma Derby Moving Day.

Recognized as one of the last remaining Sigma Derby games in existence, this mechanical horse racing attraction has captivated guests since the 1980s with its interactive gameplay, cheering crowds and unmatched social atmosphere. Players place coin wagers on miniature horses as they race around a circular track, creating a communal gaming experience that has remained largely unchanged for decades and continues to attract devoted fans from around the world.

Its arrival at Golden Gate further strengthens the property's role as a living piece of Las Vegas history. Originally opened in 1906 as Hotel Nevada, Golden Gate was the first hotel in Las Vegas and remains the city's oldest operating hotel and casino.

SOURCE Golden Gate Hotel & Casino