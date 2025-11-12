GOLDEN GATE HOTEL & CASINO IN LAS VEGAS OFFERS FULL PENTHOUSE & SUITE BUYOUT FOR A HISTORIC HOLIDAY SOIREE, DECEMBER 16-24

Groups Can Take Over Two Penthouses and 14 Suites at Historic Las Vegas Hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic holiday: Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas' first hotel, invites guests to make history of their own with a new over-the-top, all-inclusive holiday party package. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 24, groups can take over two lavish penthouses and all 14 of its suites for the ultimate festive night on the town.

Designed as a turnkey holiday celebration, the experience will include VIP access to Golden Gate's daily "The Night Starts Here" open-bar celebration; a prix fixe dinner for up to 36 guests at Andiamo Steakhouse at the D Las Vegas; and a cocktail party at Circa Resort & Casino's Legacy Club, featuring sweeping skyline views and a reserved private area.

Starting at $9,000 for up to 36 guests, the Golden Gate holiday buyout package will include:

Suite Life: Enjoy complete access to 14 luxury suites and two penthouses, each blending modern design with Golden Gate's timeless character. The penthouses offer expansive living spaces, private wet bars, skyline views and access to Fremont Street's electric atmosphere – ideal for hosting, entertaining, or relaxing between festivities.

"The Night Starts Here" Open Bar Celebration: Guests will receive VIP line access to Golden Gate's new daily open-bar celebration featuring handcrafted cocktails, premium spirits and the lively ambiance that defines downtown Las Vegas nightlife.

Dinner at Andiamo Steakhouse: Host an elegant prix fixe dinner for up to 36 guests at the renowned Andiamo Steakhouse at Golden Gate's sister property, the D, where classic Italian flavors meet top-quality prime cuts and award-winning service. The curated holiday menu will include Filet Mignon, Prime Bone-in New York Strip Steak, Pacific Sole with lemon butter sauce, Tortellacci Giuseppe ricotta cheese-filled pasta, Lobster Bisque and more.

Legacy Club Cocktail Party: Cap the evening at Legacy Club, Golden Gate's sister property, Circa's, signature rooftop lounge, with a cocktail party for up to 36 guests. This includes two premium drink tickets per guest, a reserved private area and panoramic views of the downtown skyline – all infused with the nostalgic glamour of Las Vegas' golden age.

Golden Gate Hotel & Casino has been a Fremont Street landmark since 1906, when it first opened as the Hotel Nevada.

