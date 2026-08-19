ID Dataweb Combines Community Affiliation Verification and KYB with Identity Threat Detection

New capabilities help organizations verify eligibility for community-based

programs and validate businesses while protecting against identity fraud

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb™, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced new community affiliation verification capabilities that enable organizations to confirm an individual's membership in designated communities while assessing the identity risk behind the interaction.

The capabilities help retailers, travel and hospitality companies, live entertainment venues, technology providers, and other organizations verify eligibility for specialized discounts, benefits, and programs available to communities such as first responders and military personnel. Industry research estimates that businesses can lose up to 2.2% of annual revenue to promotion abuse alone. While traditional community affiliation verification establishes whether an individual meets specific eligibility criteria, ID Dataweb combines affiliation verification with identity threat detection. Organizations can evaluate eligibility alongside identity and risk signals to detect threats such as impersonation, stolen or synthetic identities, account takeover, and promotion abuse.

ID Dataweb has also expanded its platform to address advanced business verification scenarios as organizations face growing risks from business impersonation and fraudulent business relationships. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported nearly $1 billion in consumer losses to business impersonators in 2025. Traditional know-your-business (KYB) checks can confirm that a business exists in official records, but business registration alone does not establish whether the business is legitimate or whether an applicant is authorized to act on its behalf. ID Dataweb brings together entity validation, corporate affiliation, beneficial ownership, and risk screening in a single workflow that securely connects a verified individual to a validated business.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between making community programs easy for legitimate customers to access and protecting those programs from identity fraud," said Matt Cochran, Chief Operating Officer at ID Dataweb. "By combining community affiliation verification with identity threat detection, businesses can determine not only whether someone qualifies, but whether they can trust the identity behind the transaction. We extend that same approach to business verification, empowering organizations to validate business entities, understand beneficial ownership, confirm individual affiliation, and evaluate the legitimacy of business relationships."

Through the ID Dataweb platform, organizations can incorporate affiliation and business verification into existing identity workflows and apply risk-based controls appropriate to each interaction. This enables businesses to:

Verify affiliation with eligible communities

Protect exclusive offers and benefits from identity fraud and abuse

and abuse Detect identity threats during enrollment and redemption

Apply additional verification when risk warrants it

Reduce unnecessary friction for trusted customers

Validate business entities and understand beneficial ownership

Confirm an individual's affiliation with a business

Evaluate the legitimacy of business relationships over time

The result is a more complete approach to digital trust: verify the affiliation, verify the business, verify the person, and assess the risk behind the interaction.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb™ helps enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats with real-time detection and mitigation while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. Backed by AI and expert insights, these capabilities proactively stop identity-based attacks, protect revenue, and strengthen compliance. Unlike static legacy identity tools, ID Dataweb delivers dynamic, multi-layered risk orchestration that adapts to evolving threats. Its low-code, cloud-native services deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly with existing IAM systems, and align with each customer's policies.

For more information, please visit www.iddataweb.com.

Media Contact:

Larry Smalheiser

WOC | Signal

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Dataweb