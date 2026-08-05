ID Dataweb Named Winner of Inaugural Cybersecurity Excellence Community Choice Award for Identity Threat Detection and Response

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb™, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced it has been named the winner of the inaugural Cybersecurity Excellence Community Choice Award in the Identity Threat Detection and Response category. Earlier this year, ID Dataweb also won the jury-selected Cybersecurity Excellence Silver Award for its ID Dataweb SaaS platform.

Presented by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, the Community Choice Awards were introduced in 2026 to recognize cybersecurity companies that have earned the strongest support from the public and industry. Unlike the program's traditional jury-selected awards, Community Choice winners are determined entirely through public voting and community engagement, reflecting broad recognition from cybersecurity professionals, customers, partners, and peers.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the cybersecurity community," said Dave Coxe, co-founder and CEO of ID Dataweb. "Organizations today need continuous confidence that every digital interaction involves a legitimate user. At ID Dataweb, we're helping enterprises move beyond credential-only or traditional step-up authentication with a dynamic, risk-based approach that protects customers, workforce, and third parties while preserving the seamless digital experiences today's business demands."

The ID Dataweb platform delivers real-time identity threat detection and risk mitigation by combining adaptive identity verification, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and dynamic risk scoring. This multi-layered approach enables organizations to detect anomalous behavior, prevent account-related threats, and maintain secure, frictionless digital experiences.

Organizations across industries—including financial services, aviation, healthcare, public sector, and digital commerce—use the ID Dataweb platform to secure critical identity workflows such as customer onboarding, login authentication, password resets, account recovery, and call center verification.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Community Choice Awards were announced on August 4, 2026, during Black Hat USA, recognizing organizations that have demonstrated exceptional engagement and support from the global cybersecurity community.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb™ helps enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats with real-time detection and mitigation while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. Backed by AI and expert insights, these capabilities proactively stop identity-based attacks, protect revenue, and strengthen compliance. Unlike static legacy identity tools, ID Dataweb delivers dynamic, multi-layered risk orchestration that adapts to evolving threats. Its low-code, cloud-native services deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly with existing IAM systems, and align with each customer's policies.

For more information, please visit www.iddataweb.com.

Media Contact:

Larry Smalheiser

WOC | Signal

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Dataweb