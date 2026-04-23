ID Dataweb's Torsten George to Share Cybersecurity Insights at FinovateSpring 2026

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb™, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced that its Chief Cybersecurity Evangelist, Dr. Torsten George, will speak at FinovateSpring 2026. The event brings together fintech innovators, financial institutions, and technology providers to explore the future of financial services.

Dr. George will participate in the panel, "Power Panel: Financial Crime & Cyber Security – How Banks & Fintechs Can Work Together to Meet the Challenges of the Digital Era", on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:45 PM PDT. He will join fellow industry experts to discuss how financial institutions can combat increasingly sophisticated fraud and cyber threats in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The session will examine key challenges facing banks and fintech organizations, including the rise of globally distributed fraud, the dual-use nature of AI in both fraud prevention and cybercrime, and the growing importance of digital identity, biometric authentication, and RegTech solutions for AML, KYC, and compliance. Panelists will also explore how organizations can balance fraud prevention, regulatory requirements, and customer experience without introducing unnecessary friction.

"Financial institutions are facing growing challenges from identity-based fraud, as attackers leverage increasingly advanced technologies to evade detection," said Dr. Torsten George, Chief Cybersecurity Evangelist at ID Dataweb. "We look forward to discussing how organizations can adopt a continuous, risk-based approach to identity security to better detect and mitigate these threats while maintaining a seamless customer experience."

As financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, identity has become the primary attack surface, with adversaries exploiting compromised credentials and social engineering tactics to bypass legacy defenses. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform addresses these challenges by delivering real-time identity threat detection and risk mitigation through a combination of adaptive identity verification, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and dynamic risk scoring. These capabilities enable financial institutions to detect suspicious activity, prevent account takeover, and deliver secure, low-friction customer experiences across digital channels.

FinovateSpring 2026 will take place May 5–7, 2026, at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina in San Diego, CA. ID Dataweb is a sponsor of the event and will showcase its innovative identity threat detection and risk mitigation solutions on the exhibit floor.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb™ helps enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats with real-time detection and mitigation while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. Backed by AI and expert insights, these capabilities proactively stop identity-based attacks, protect revenue, and strengthen compliance. Unlike static legacy identity tools, ID Dataweb delivers dynamic, multi-layered risk orchestration that adapts to evolving threats. Its low-code, cloud-native services deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly with existing IAM systems, and align with each customer's policies.

For more information, please visit www.iddataweb.com.

Media Contact:

Larry Smalheiser

WOC | Signal

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Dataweb