IDB Bank Announces Avi Lieberman as National Head of Commercial Real Estate

Avi Lieberman will oversee IDB's commercial real estate portfolio across all regions, including originations, asset management, operations and deposit gathering

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, and the largest Israeli-owned bank operating in the United States, today announced that Avi Lieberman has been appointed to serve as National Head of Commercial Real Estate (CRE). In this role, Lieberman will provide strategic oversight of the Bank's commercial real estate portfolio across all regions and oversee loan originations, asset management, operations and deposit gathering. He will report to David Park, President of Commercial Banking.

Avi Lieberman

"We are proud to announce Avi's promotion to National Head of Commercial Real Estate," said David Park, President of Commercial Banking. "This appointment reflects our continued focus on delivering a seamless, consistent experience for our clients while supporting the growth of our CRE business nationwide. Avi's deep industry insight and track record of successful transactions have been a valuable asset to IDB, and we are confident his leadership will further strengthen how we serve our clients and advance our broader strategic priorities."

"I am honored to take on this role at a time when strong, trusted relationships matter more than ever," said Lieberman. "Our clients rely on us not only for expertise, but for partnership and continuity. I look forward to continuing to strengthen those connections across our platform and working with our teams to deliver lasting value to our clients."

IDB's commercial real estate business focuses primarily on the New York metro, South Florida and Los Angeles markets. The Bank provides financing across major asset classes, supporting clients from land acquisition and construction through stabilization. In addition to direct asset-level lending, IDB offers institutional financing solutions, including back leverage and lender finance facilities, for sponsors and specialty finance companies.

Lieberman joined IDB in 2021 and has held several key positions, most recently serving as Head of IDB's New York Commercial Real Estate team. Prior to joining IDB, he held several leadership positions across the financial services industry, including roles at Amerant Bank and Amalgamated Bank.

SOURCE IDB Bank