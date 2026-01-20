IDB Bank Appoints David Park as President of Commercial Banking

The Appointment Unifies IDB Bank's Commercial Banking Platform Nationwide to Support Next Phase of Growth and Transformation.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank (IDB), a New York-based private and commercial bank, and the largest Israeli-owned bank operating in the United States, today announced the appointment of David Park as President of Commercial Banking, effective January 5, 2026.

David Park, President of Commercial Banking

In this newly unified role, Park will lead IDB Bank's Commercial Banking business nationwide, aligning the Bank's regional platforms under a single national structure to enhance service offerings, consistency and collaboration, while preserving IDB's relationship-driven approach. He will report directly to Avner Mendelson, President & Chief Executive Officer of IDB Bank.

Park's appointment marks a significant milestone in IDB Bank's strategic evolution, aligning its Commercial Banking operations across New York, California, and Florida to support thoughtful growth and deliver a more seamless client experience. This alignment mirrors the Bank's successful Private Banking and Wealth Management model, strengthening coordination behind the scenes while maintaining local leadership, decision-making, and deep market expertise.

"David is a proven commercial banking leader with a rare combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, and a deep commitment to relationship banking," said Avner Mendelson, President & CEO of IDB Bank. "As we enter our next phase of growth, unifying our commercial platform under David's leadership allows us to better serve our clients with greater consistency, scale, and connectivity across regions without losing the personal, client-first culture that defines IDB."

Park joins IDB Bank with more than 20 years of experience leading and scaling commercial banking platforms at relationship-driven financial institutions. Most recently, he served as President of Commercial Banking at Axos Bank, where he led national strategy across lending, deposits, and treasury management, launched more than 20 new business lines, and played a key role in integrating fintech acquisitions while driving strong growth across both loans and deposits.

Previously, Park held senior leadership roles at Banc of California and City National Bank, where he built and led high-performing commercial and business banking teams, expanded middle-market and specialty lending platforms, and strengthened client-centric credit and risk management practices.

"I'm excited to join IDB Bank at such a pivotal moment," said Park. "The opportunity to bring together strong regional franchises into a more connected national platform while preserving IDB's relationship-focused culture and local expertise is incredibly compelling. I look forward to partnering with our teams to build on the Bank's momentum and continue delivering meaningful value to our clients."

IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading Banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters, IDB Bank operates full-service offices in California, Florida and the tristate area, including branch locations in Brooklyn, N.Y, Staten Island, N.Y and Short Hills, N.J. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S and international clients.

