IDEMIA Secure Transactions Powers LA Metro Fan Experience with North America's First LED Transit Card for the World's Largest Soccer Event

IDEMIA Secure Transactions is delivering over 800,000 team-branded transit cards, including the first public transit card in North America featuring LED technology, to elevate fan experience as Los Angeles hosts eight matches this summer

COURBEVOIE, France, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a global leader in payment, connectivity and cybersecurity solutions, announces its partnership with LA Metro to celebrate Los Angeles hosting eight matches this summer. For this occasion, IST is delivering transit cards featuring 20 distinct designs.

Customized transit cards to make daily life easier for fans from around the world

LA Metro transit cards

To be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, it is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world and will attract thousands of visitors to Los Angeles. To facilitate travel and reduce traffic congestion during the event, the public transit system plays a key role.

For over a month, thousands of fans will be able to get around using IST transit cards featuring the colors of their countries—­Argentina, Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, Belgium, New Zealand, Paraguay, Switzerland, and the United States. Several LA Metro stations located near SoFi Stadium will offer fans a reliable, efficient, and more sustainable alternative to get to the games.

Among these cards, a dedicated version incorporates IST LED technology, a first for a public transit system in North America. It will offer football fans a distinctive and more engaging user experience.

A partnership that rises to the occasion

LA Metro is a long-standing partner of IDEMIA Secure Transactions and a major player in public transportation in the Los Angeles area with more than 311 million trips carried out in 2024. It will be at the center stage of the event for thousands of fans coming from all over the globe, creating a unique moment to showcase the city's extensive transit network that includes buses, subways, light rail, and paratransit services.

These limited-edition cards demonstrate IDEMIA Secure Transactions' ability to support the organization of such a major international event in one of the most prominent cities in the world by producing personalized cards at scale and in record time. Drawing on its extensive experience in this field, IST also ensures the security of transactions made with these cards.

"At IDEMIA Secure Transactions, we believe that technology should improve daily mobility while bringing people together in meaningful ways. Our new LED transit card reflects this commitment: a smart and intuitive solution designed to enhance the travel experience for residents and the millions of visitors arriving for the world's largest soccer event. IST is proud to be part of this prestigious global sporting tournament," said Elyette ROUX, EVP Payment Services at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

SOURCE IDEMIA Secure Transactions