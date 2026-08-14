IDenta Corp. Delivers Breakout First-Half 2026 Results as Revenue Surges 100% and Gross Profit Climbs 126%

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a global developer and supplier of advanced field detection solutions for the identification of illegal drugs and other substances, is pleased to report its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, demonstrating substantial year-over-year growth and a significantly strengthened financial position.

First-half revenue surpasses $1.0 million, gross profit more than doubles, operating performance turns positive, and cash position strengthens significantly.

Financial Highlights – First Six Months of 2026

Revenue increased to $1,035,521, compared with $516,610 for the corresponding period in 2025 — representing growth of approximately 100% year-over-year.

Gross profit increased to $489,361, compared with $216,603 in the first six months of 2025 — an increase of approximately 126%.

Profit before finance income reached $120,409, a substantial improvement from a loss of $38,386 in the corresponding 2025 period.

Net loss narrowed significantly to $16,868, compared with a net loss of $58,871 in the first half of 2025.

Comprehensive income reached $96,614, compared with a comprehensive loss of $77,351 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $669,760 as of June 30, 2026, compared with $379,418 at December 31, 2025.

Total assets increased to $2.38 million, compared with $1.92 million at year-end 2025.

Strong Growth and Improved Operating Performance

IDenta approximately doubled its revenue during the first half of 2026 while more than doubling gross profit. The Company also achieved $120,409 in profit before finance income, representing an approximately $159,000 positive swing compared with the corresponding period of 2025. The Company's net result was significantly impacted by finance costs, including foreign-exchange-related expenses. Despite these costs, the net loss improved substantially compared with the previous year's period. The Company also continued to benefit from product supply contracts whose end users include governmental agencies, supporting its established position within law enforcement and government markets.

Building a Stronger Foundation

The combination of approximately 100% year-over-year revenue growth, substantially higher gross profit, positive operating performance before finance costs, increased cash resources and stronger stockholders' equity provides the Company with an improved financial foundation from which to pursue its business objectives. IDenta remains focused on expanding the commercial reach of its technologies, strengthening its sales and marketing capabilities, supporting its existing customer relationships and pursuing additional opportunities in law enforcement, government and security-related markets.

"The financial results for the first half of 2026 demonstrate meaningful progress across several key areas of our business," said Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp. "We have doubled our revenue compared with the first half of last year, more than doubled gross profit, achieved positive operating performance before finance costs and significantly strengthened our cash position and shareholders' equity. We believe these results provide a stronger platform for IDenta as we continue working to expand our market presence and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp is a global provider of rapid field detection kits designed to identify illicit drugs, explosives, and forensic substances in real time. The Company's patented technologies are trusted by law enforcement, military, and security agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit at www.identa-corp.com and www.touch-know.com or follow us on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, expansion, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: (240) 545-6646

E: [email protected]

SOURCE IDenta Corp.