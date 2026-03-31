IDenta Corp Reports 2025 Financial Results, Achieves Continued Profitability and Strengthens Balance Sheet for Global Expansion

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA), a global leader in rapid field detection and forensic identification solutions, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, demonstrating continued profitability, improved financial position and strong operational execution.

"Our 2025 results demonstrate IDenta's resilience and ability to maintain profitability while positioning the company for future growth," said Amichai Glattstein, CEO. During 2025, the Company continued to strengthen its position in the global security and forensic detection markets, supplying solutions to government agencies and law enforcement organizations under long-term engagements. Key operational developments included: expansion of working capital and inventory to support future demand, growth in accounts receivable, reflecting increased commercial activity and continued investment in operational capabilities and product delivery.

Key Highlights from the 2025 Annual Report include:

The revenues for 2025 were $1,341,040 compared to revenues of $1,455,488 in 2024.

Gross profit was $699,729 in 2025 compared to gross profit of $778,402 in 2024.

Operating profit was $185,366 in 2025 compared to $305,805 in 2024.

Net profit in 2025 was $99,044 compared to net profit of $258,343 in 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $379,418 for 2025 compared to $414,314 for 2024.

These results reflect continued operational execution, disciplined cost management, and sustained profitability despite a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp is a global provider of rapid field detection kits designed to identify illicit drugs, explosives, and forensic substances in real time. The Company's patented technologies are trusted by law enforcement, military, and security agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit at www.identa-corp.com and www.touch-know.com or follow us on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, expansion, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: (240) 545-6646

E: [email protected]

SOURCE IDenta Corp.