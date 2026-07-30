IDMEXPRESS Launches PulseAI and NHIDM, Marking Its Expansion into AI Security Products with the Introduction of IDMEXPRESS.AI

New AI-focused division introduces enterprise platforms for AI Agent Security and Non-Human Identity Management, helping organizations secure the next generation of digital identities.

CLARK, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDMEXPRESS, a trusted provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Managed Security Services, today announced its expansion into enterprise cybersecurity products with the launch of IDMEXPRESS.AI. Leading this new division are two flagship platforms—PulseAI, an AI Agent Security platform, and NHIDM (Non-Human Identity Management), designed to help organizations discover, govern, and secure non-human identities across modern enterprise environments.

As AI agents, machine identities, APIs, bots, and autonomous workloads rapidly become part of everyday business operations, organizations face growing challenges in maintaining visibility, governance, and control. PulseAI and NHIDM address these challenges by enabling enterprises to secure AI-driven environments while reducing identity-related risk.

PulseAI provides real-time monitoring and policy enforcement for AI agents, helping organizations govern AI interactions and strengthen security across AI-powered applications.

NHIDM enables organizations to discover, classify, risk-score, and govern non-human identities, providing comprehensive visibility into one of the fastest-growing enterprise attack surfaces.

"The future of cybersecurity is no longer just about securing human identities—it's about securing every identity, including AI agents and non-human identities," said Amit Masand, Founder and CEO of IDMEXPRESS. "With the launch of IDMEXPRESS.AI, PulseAI, and NHIDM, we're bringing together our years of identity security expertise with innovative products built for the AI era."

To help organizations begin their AI security journey, IDMEXPRESS is also offering a complimentary Non-Human Identity (NHI) Assessment, providing visibility into unmanaged identities and governance gaps. In addition, customers can leverage IDMEXPRESS's 24×7 Managed Services through a Unified Pricing Model, with Managed Services subscriptions starting at USD $10,000 or a flexible Bucket of Hours that can be applied across IAM, PAM, AI Security, and Identity Governance services.

PulseAI and NHIDM are available immediately through IDMEXPRESS.AI, extending IDMEXPRESS's mission to help organizations secure every identity—human, non-human, and AI.

www.idmexpress.com

SOURCE IDMEXPRESS