IDMExpress Announces 24×7 Managed Services for Leading IAM/PAM Solutions with Innovative Unified Pricing Model

One unified price. One flexible bucket of hours. Any IAM, PAM, or PKI platform. Zero lock-in.

CLARK, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDMExpress today announced the launch of its 24×7 Managed Identity Security Operations service — expert-led, always-on managed support for any IAM or PAM platform organizations already use, backed by a first-of-its-kind Unified Pricing Model that gives customers unprecedented control and flexibility.

The Challenge

IDMEXPRESS 24/7 Managed Support and Bucket of Hours to be it Operations or Project Work Services

As AI initiatives consume IT budgets, security teams are asked to do more with less. Managing IAM, PAM, and PKI platforms demands specialized skills most organizations can't afford to retain — leaving tools underutilized, threats undetected, and teams overstretched. Identity remains the #1 attack surface.

"Organizations shouldn't navigate a maze of support contracts just to stay secure. Our managed services put the power back in the customer's hands — 24×7 expertise, full flexibility, and the ability to convert your bucket of hours into project work when you need it most."

— Amit Masand, Founder & CEO, IDMExpress

The Solution: One Service. Any Product. One Price.

IDMExpress offers 24×7 managed support at a subscription starting at $10,000/month, covering any or all major IAM, PAM, and PKI platforms — one invoice, one expert team, zero complexity. Certified identity security professionals deliver round-the-clock monitoring, incident response, access lifecycle management, and compliance support across the entire identity stack.

A centralized Bucket of Hours flexes across platforms on demand — need Okta support on Monday and CyberArk administration on Thursday? Same bucket. Hours convert directly into project work — implementations, migrations, or assessments — whenever the business needs it.

IDMExpress also offers a Free NHI Assessment Workshop to help organizations discover, map, and secure non-human identity risks before they become breaches.

Availability & Identiverse 2026

Available immediately at www.idmexpress.com. At Identiverse 2026, stop by Booth 801 (June 15–18, Las Vegas) — join us as partners and collaborators to learn, explore, and build opportunities in the identity space.

IDMEXPRESS is your AI Security and Identity Security Company. We help enterprises design, deploy, and operate robust identity programs spanning IAM, PAM, Zero Trust, NHI Security, Agentic AI Governance, and Managed Identity Security Operations.

SOURCE IDMEXPRESS