IDMWORKS Transforms Identity and Access Management with Innovative Accelerator

Identity Matrix — IDMWORKS' proprietary, patent-pending delivery accelerator — consolidates four enterprise identity projects into one, with built-in security checks, broader privileged-account discovery, and machine-identity classification.

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDMWORKS, a Top 10 Identity and Access Management (IAM) professional services firm, today announced that its proprietary delivery accelerator, Identity Matrix, is live. Identity Matrix consolidates what has historically been four separate enterprise identity projects — Access Management, Identity Governance & Administration, Privileged Access Management and Source Code Refactoring — into a single engagement.

For more than thirty years, application onboarding has been the last unindustrialized layer of enterprise information security. Onboarding a single application onto enterprise identity infrastructure has typically required at least three discrete projects each run by a separate platform-specialized team, on its own Statement of Work and its own timeline. At scale, the cumulative cost is measured in tens of millions of dollars across multi-year programs. The result, across most enterprises, is that fewer than a third of applications are fully governed across the identity stack.

"For thirty years, identity has been enterprise information security's last unindustrialized layer. Deployment industrialized through CI/CD. Infrastructure industrialized through code. Identity didn't, because organizations and services companies couldn't do Identity Governance, Privileged Access, and Access Management and Source Code Refactoring at the same time; every new application reset the clock on the same hand-built onboarding work. IDMWORKS is revolutionizing that part of history. Identity Matrix is how we are changing it — a patent-pending AI workflow and design, with human review at every step. That reduces the cost of onboarding — and resets which problems are amenable to industrialization in the first place. Our customers stop buying three to four projects to onboard one application; they engage IDMWORKS, and they receive the throughput of an industrialized workflow." — Paul Bedi, CEO, IDMWORKS

What Identity Matrix does

In a single coordinated workflow, IDMWORKS consultants use Identity Matrix to:

Onboard applications to Access Management, Identity Governance, and Privileged Access simultaneously, replacing three separate projects with one industrialized engagement.

simultaneously, replacing three separate projects with one industrialized engagement. Refactor application Source Code for modern identity patterns — externalized authentication, removal of hardcoded credentials, OIDC enablement — work that competitor accelerators leave as a separate application-modernization SOW.

for modern identity patterns — externalized authentication, removal of hardcoded credentials, OIDC enablement — work that competitor accelerators leave as a separate application-modernization SOW. Check application code against NIST security controls, Security best practices and the CVE vulnerability database as part of the onboarding motion. SAST, Hard coded credentials discovery, CVE discovery and AppSec-grade vetting performed inside an identity engagement.

as part of the onboarding motion. SAST, Hard coded credentials discovery, CVE discovery and AppSec-grade vetting performed inside an identity engagement. Discover privileged accounts beyond traditional admin/root/service — any account with access to sensitive data is surfaced and routed into PAM coverage, closing the long-tail gap traditional PAM tooling misses.

— any account with access to sensitive data is surfaced and routed into PAM coverage, closing the long-tail gap traditional PAM tooling misses. Discover and classify non-human and machine identities — service accounts, API credentials, and AI agents — by type, and bring them into governance scope.

— service accounts, API credentials, and AI agents — by type, and bring them into governance scope. Produce a complete, audit-ready Chain of Evidence aligned to SOX, NIST, PCI, and HIPAA, documenting every discovery, decision, and configuration change.

Every stage of the workflow includes human-in-the-loop review and approval, with dry-run execution available before production deployment.

"What makes this hard is not running an automated workflow. It is running it across Access Management, Identity Governance, and Privileged Access at the same time, while refactoring application source code, checking that code against is secured and protected, and discovering accounts and machine identities the customer did not know they had. We do all of that in one motion, with human review at every step, producing a complete Chain of Evidence for the Audit and GRC teams." — Bill Willis, CTO, IDMWORKS

Closing the enterprise coverage gap

Most enterprises today cannot answer a basic security question across their full application landscape: who has access to what. Manual onboarding has made comprehensive coverage cost-prohibitive at portfolio scale. Identity Matrix industrializes the onboarding work that has historically limited governance to a subset of priority applications.

Identity Matrix is platform-neutral and operates across the customer's existing identity ecosystem, including SailPoint, Saviynt, Okta, Microsoft Entra, Ping Identity, Idira (CyberArk), Delinea, and BeyondTrust. Applications onboarded through Identity Matrix remain native to the customer's chosen platforms; the workflow produces native artifacts in each target system. Identity Matrix is not in the customer's runtime path.

"Customers do not buy Identity Matrix from IDMWORKS. They engage us, and they get the speed and economics the Matrix makes possible. That is an outcome that our competitors cannot deliver." — Jason Bonds, Chief Revenue Officer, IDMWORKS

Availability

Identity Matrix is available today. The accelerator is not licensed or sold as software; it is operated by IDMWORKS consultants. IDMWORKS has filed patent applications covering the Identity Matrix AI workflow and design. To engage IDMWORKS or arrange a live demonstration, visit www.idmworks.com or contact the IDMWORKS team directly.

About IDMWORKS

IDMWORKS is a Top 10 Identity and Access Management professional services consulting firm and one of the longest-tenured identity specialists in the market. Since 2004, IDMWORKS has designed, built, and operated enterprise identity programs across the full identity stack — Access Management, Identity Governance, Privileged Access, Non-Human Identity, and identity-driven application modernization — delivering thousands of successful implementations to organizations in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy, retail, and the public sector. The firm is platform-neutral by design, with deep expertise across every major identity vendor, including SailPoint, Saviynt, Okta, Microsoft Entra, Ping Identity, CyberArk, Delinea, and BeyondTrust. IDMWORKS delivers across hybrid, cloud, and regulated environments through a model built to transform and modernize enterprise identity at scale.

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