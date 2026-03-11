IDMWORKS Appoints Jason Bonds as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth

IDMWORKS Names Seasoned Revenue Leader with Deep Cybersecurity Experience to Drive Next Phase of Expansion

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDMWORKS, a leading tech-enabled cybersecurity consulting and professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Jason Bonds as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Bonds will lead all revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, business development, and strategic partnerships, as IDMWORKS accelerates its growth in the rapidly evolving identity security market.

Bonds brings more than two decades of experience scaling revenue organizations within the identity, cybersecurity, and fintech sectors. He spent 11 years at Ping Identity, where he played a central role in building and expanding the company's enterprise sales motion. Most recently, he has served in CRO roles at high-growth companies including Verosint, AppViewX, and Chainalysis, where he consistently drove significant increases in enterprise pipeline, bookings, and customer acquisition.

"Jason is exactly the caliber of leader we need at this moment in IDMWORKS' journey. The identity security market is undergoing a fundamental shift driven by AI, non-human identities, and the displacement of legacy Identity and Access Management (IAM) platforms by security-first vendors, and Jason's depth of experience positions us to lead that conversation with our clients and win. His track record of building world-class revenue teams and translating market momentum into results is precisely what we've been looking for."

— Paul Bedi, CEO, IDMWORKS

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the identity security industry. According to IBM's 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, identity is now the number one attack vector in enterprise environments, with privileged access representing the most contested battlefield. Analyst firms project continued double-digit growth in IAM spending through 2028, fueled by the proliferation of machine identities, AI-driven threats, and mounting regulatory pressure.

At IDMWORKS, Bonds will be responsible for building and executing the company's go-to-market strategy, expanding its enterprise client portfolio, and deepening relationships with key technology partners. He will work closely with the firm's professional services and advisory leaders to align revenue growth with the company's expanded service offerings in managed identity, security-first IAM platforms, and agentic AI readiness.

"IDMWORKS has built something rare: deep technical credibility combined with a truly strategic approach to identity. The firm sits at the intersection of the most important trends in enterprise security right now, and I'm excited to help translate that expertise into accelerated growth. The opportunity to help clients navigate the transformation from legacy IAM to security-first, AI-ready identity programs is exactly the kind of mission I want to be part of."

— Jason Bonds, CRO, IDMWORKS

About IDMWORKS

IDMWORKS is an industry-leading identity and access management (IAM) solutions provider. Since 2004, the company has been dedicated to securing businesses and enabling interactions with their customers, partners, and employees, driving transformative growth. Complex identity challenges are simplified through the team's vision, expertise, and resilience ensuring strategic outcomes are successful. IDMWORKS' deeply knowledgeable and customer-centric experts have been leading the ever-shifting IAM industry for nearly two decades, positioning the company to deliver cutting-edge cyber security solutions. Visit www.idmworks.com for additional information.

Media Contact

IDMWORKS Communications

[email protected]

www.idmworks.com

SOURCE IDMWORKS