IDrive® e2 Launches MCP Support for Secure AI Access to Cloud Object Storage

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive, a leading provider of cloud backup and object storage solutions, today announced the availability of IDrive e2 MCP for MCP-compatible AI applications such as Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT, Grok, Codex, and other clients that support the protocol, bringing Model Context Protocol (MCP) support to its S3-compatible cloud object storage platform. The new capability enables AI assistants, coding agents, and other MCP-compatible applications to securely access and interact with data stored in IDrive e2 buckets using natural-language commands.

As AI applications evolve from conversational tools into intelligent agents capable of taking actions, access to business data and cloud infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. IDrive e2 MCP provides a standardized way for compatible AI applications to connect to object storage without requiring developers to build and maintain custom integrations.

"AI is transforming how people interact with their data, and cloud storage needs to evolve alongside it," said Raghavendra Prasad Meeniga, Vice President of Technology at IDrive. "With IDrive e2 MCP, developers and organizations can securely connect their preferred AI tools to object storage through a simple, open standard without exposing long-term storage credentials or developing client-specific integrations."

Connect AI Assistants Directly to IDrive e2

IDrive e2 MCP implements the open Model Context Protocol, allowing supported AI clients to communicate with IDrive e2 storage through a standardized connection. Users can connect their preferred MCP-compatible AI application and interact with their storage using natural-language prompts rather than manually navigating storage consoles or developing custom scripts.

With IDrive e2 MCP, users can:

Access IDrive e2 buckets through AI applications using a standardized MCP connection.

using a standardized MCP connection. Interact with stored data using natural language , simplifying common storage-management tasks.

, simplifying common storage-management tasks. Retrieve, organize, upload, and manage content within IDrive e2 storage through compatible AI clients.

within IDrive e2 storage through compatible AI clients. Authenticate securely using OAuth , eliminating the need to expose long-term access keys to AI applications.

, eliminating the need to expose long-term access keys to AI applications. Control permissions with granular access controls , helping organizations determine what an AI application can access and manage.

, helping organizations determine what an AI application can access and manage. Connect without custom integration code, reducing development time and simplifying AI-powered workflows.

Simplifying AI-Powered Storage Workflows

Traditionally, connecting an AI application to cloud object storage can require custom APIs, authentication logic, scripts, and application-specific integrations. MCP provides a standardized interface between AI systems and external tools and data sources.

With IDrive e2 MCP, developers can connect compatible AI applications to their IDrive e2 environment and use conversational instructions to perform storage-related tasks. This can help streamline workflows such as locating files, organizing datasets, managing objects, and working with AI-related content stored in the cloud.

For example, developers can use an MCP-compatible coding assistant to interact with development datasets stored in IDrive e2 or ask an AI assistant to locate and work with files in a designated bucket.

Built for the AI Data Lifecycle

IDrive e2 provides S3-compatible object storage designed for modern workloads, including AI and machine learning. Organizations can use IDrive e2 to store training datasets, model artifacts, checkpoints, embeddings, media assets, enterprise knowledge repositories, and other data used throughout the AI lifecycle.

IDrive e2 also provides no API charges and no egress fees, helping organizations manage the cost of increasingly data-intensive AI workloads. The platform offers scalable object storage with features including object lock, versioning, and eleven 9s of data durability.

Availability

IDrive e2 MCP is available now to IDrive e2 customers. Configuration guides are available for Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT, Grok, and Codex, helping users configure the MCP connection, authenticate their IDrive e2 accounts, and select the appropriate permissions.

To learn more about IDrive e2 MCP, visit IDrive e2 MCP for AI.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 5 million customers back up over 1 Exabyte of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.