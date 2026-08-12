IDZ Launches MetaCortex, Private AI for Encrypted Files and Chats

New AI workspace searches ZCloud and ZChat, cites the exact source, turns answers into actions and provides a signed receipt for every result

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDZ today announced the launch of MetaCortex, a privacy-first AI workspace built directly into IDZ's encrypted file storage and private messaging platform.

MetaCortex allows users to ask questions across supported files, folders and ZChat conversations without manually uploading the same content into a separate AI service. It finds the most relevant information, cites the underlying file, page, slide or message, and helps users turn the answer into a practical next step.

Users can ask MetaCortex to summarise a client file, compare document versions, locate a contract clause, extract structured information, redact sensitive details, prepare a brief or create a shareable artifact. Results can be saved to ZCloud, shared through ZChat and reviewed through a signed receipt.

Find, act, share and prove

MetaCortex is designed to support the complete workflow around an AI result:

Find the exact source: Search across supported files and chats and return answers tied to specific files, pages, slides and messages.

Search across supported files and chats and return answers tied to specific files, pages, slides and messages. Turn answers into actions: Summarise, compare, extract, redact and generate reusable notes, reports and other artifacts.

Summarise, compare, extract, redact and generate reusable notes, reports and other artifacts. Share with control: Save results in ZCloud or share them securely through ZChat.

Save results in ZCloud or share them securely through ZChat. Review how every result was produced: Open a signed receipt showing the processing mode, sources accessed, actions performed and data shared.

Because MetaCortex is integrated directly with ZCloud and ZChat, users do not need to connect separate repositories or repeatedly upload files into an external AI tool.

On-device where supported. Boost with consent. Proof built in.

MetaCortex offers two processing modes.

Boost is available across supported IDZ platforms and provides access to more capable cloud processing. When a Boost request needs context from files or chats, MetaCortex sanitises the relevant content, replaces detected sensitive details with placeholders and shows the user a preview of what will be shared. Nothing is sent until the user approves it.

On capable desktop devices, users can also download a local model and use Private mode, which processes requests directly on the device. MetaCortex does not silently switch a Private request to Boost; any move to external processing requires the user's approval.

Every result includes a receipt recording how it was produced, including whether Private mode, Boost or web assistance was used and what data, if any, was approved for external processing.

"Truly personal AI begins with private AI," said Joseph Bara, Founder and CEO of IDZ. "MetaCortex helps individuals and organisations understand their files and chats, take action and work more productively in one place – without surrendering control of sensitive information. It makes the privacy boundary visible: processing stays on-device where supported, or uses sanitised Boost with consent when more capable AI is needed. For organisations, signed receipts make AI use auditable – providing the foundation for greater accountability and trust."

Over time, IDZ's vision is for MetaCortex to become a trusted private extension of the user – working, with permission, across user-controlled documents, communications, financial records and images to surface relevant context, identify commitments and suggest useful actions while keeping the user in control.

Built for personal work and governed teams

MetaCortex can support everyday personal tasks as well as business workflows involving sensitive or fragmented information.

Example uses include:

finding an exact clause in a contract;

comparing policies, agreements or document versions;

preparing a client or case brief from files and messages;

identifying missing information in an onboarding pack;

extracting structured data from supported documents;

redacting sensitive information before sharing; and

summarising decisions made across documents and team conversations.

For organisations, IDZ combines MetaCortex with encrypted storage, private messaging, role-based access, controlled sharing, receipts and auditability. Enterprise deployments will support organisation-specific policies and approved AI infrastructure.

Availability

MetaCortex is available through the latest version of IDZ on iOS, Android, macOS and Windows, and through the IDZ web experience.

Boost with consent is available across supported platforms. Private mode can be installed on supported desktop devices.

Users can start with IDZ for free, with additional MetaCortex usage, storage and administrative features available through Pro and Teams plans. IDZ is accepting Enterprise enquiries for tailored deployments.

Learn more at https://idz.com/.

Download IDZ at https://idz.com/download/.

About IDZ

IDZ is a privacy-first technology platform that combines MetaCortex – private AI for encrypted files and chats – with ZCloud encrypted storage and ZChat private messaging. It brings files, communication and AI into one controlled workspace for individuals, teams and enterprises.

For more information, visit https://idz.com/.

Media contact

IDZ team

[email protected]

SOURCE IDZ LTD