IEHP Partners with Walgreens and IEDC to Host Vaccine Clinic

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring COVID-19 vaccines to the high desert, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has partnered with Walgreens and the Inland Empire Disabilities Collaborative (IEDC), hosting a vaccine clinic at the health plan's Victorville Community Resource Center. The first of multiple upcoming clinics was held on Monday, April 5, and administered 465 vaccines.

The first of multiple upcoming clinics at IEHP's Victorville Community Resource Center was held on Monday, April 5, and administered 465 vaccines.

The clinic, staffed by Walgreens, IEDC staff, and IEHP Team Members, is open to the public and will run again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 20, 2021, by appointment only. The clinic will administer Pfizer vaccines. Appointments can be made at Connectie.org.

These clinics, known as "community-based equity clinics," are designed for trusted community sites in adversely impacted areas to support communities of color, those with limited English proficiency, or a significant digital divide.

"Access to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is critical in the fight against the virus," said Dr. Gabriel Uribe, IEHP director of community health. "Taking a hands-on approach and transforming our Victorville Community Resource Center into a vaccine clinic puts that opportunity in reach for so many Members and community residents. As a community-based health plan, it's what we will continue to do."

IEHP's Victorville Community Resource Center, located at 12353 Mariposa Road, Unit C2 and C3 in Victorville, will be transformed into a vaccination clinic equipped to administer 500 vaccines in a single day. The set up includes five vaccination stations as well as an observation area to monitor for any side effects post vaccination.

Every shot given moves us one step closer to hugs, employment and rebuilding our communities," said Dr. Karen Hansberger, IEHP chief medical officer. "We care for those that have been on the front line of this pandemic and have taken some of its hardest blows. Keeping our Members and the community safe by bringing vaccines into our underserved areas is our calling to ensure no one is left behind."

In addition to the vaccination clinic in Victorville, the health plan is hosting a super vaccine site in partnership with San Bernardino County at their Rancho Cucamonga Headquarters. IEHP has also partnered with SAC Health System, local churches and community organizations to staff and support vaccine distribution efforts.

To learn more about COVID-19 Vaccine distribution efforts, visit iehp.org and follow IEHP on Facebook.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

