If you live in the United States and your Private Information may have been impacted in the Data Incident involving the ConnectOnCall Platform that occurred between February 16, 2024 and May 12, 2024, you may be entitled to benefits from a Settlement

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving a Data Incident in connection with ConnectOnCall, an after-hours on-call answering service used by healthcare providers in the United States. The lawsuit alleges that, in February 2024, an unknown threat actor gained access to the ConnectOnCall Platform and exfiltrated data, including certain provider-patient communications. The lawsuit does not allege that, as a result of the Data Incident, any individual's data was misused in any way. The Defendants deny all of the lawsuit's allegations and that they did anything wrong or unlawful.

Who is Included? You are a member of the Settlement Class if you are a living individual residing in the United States whose information may have been impacted in the Data Incident.

What does the Settlement Provide? If the Court approves the Settlement, Defendants have agreed to pay $4,950,000 into a Settlement Fund to cover the benefit to Settlement Class Members. You may enroll in Dark Web and Medical Data Monitoring—which provides dark web monitoring, medical identity monitoring, real-time alerts, and insurance coverage for up to $1,000,000 for medical identity theft—as well as submit a claim for one of two types of Cash Payments. You have the option to choose either a payment of up to $5,000 for documented losses related to the Data Incident or an alternate payment of up to $75. In the event the amount of Valid Claims exhausts the Settlement Fund, the amount of the Cash Payments will be reduced pro rata accordingly. The costs of providing Dark Web and Medical Data Monitoring will also be paid from the Settlement Fund and may affect the amount available for Cash Payments.

Class Counsel will apply to the Court for an award of attorneys' fees not to exceed $1,650,000, plus reimbursement of reasonable costs. Class Counsel will also ask the Court for Service Awards of $2,500 for each of the five Class Representatives. Any award of attorneys' fees, costs, and Service Awards will be paid from the Settlement Fund. Once filed, Class Counsel's Application for Attorneys' Fees, Costs and Service Awards will be available at www.ConnectOnCallSettlement.com along with more information about the Settlement, including the estimated Settlement Administration Costs.

How do you get a payment? Make a claim using the Claim Form at www.ConnectOnCallSettlement.com. To be valid, your Claim Form must be complete, accurate, and submitted no later than November 2, 2026. To receive a documented loss payment, you must (i) elect Cash Payment A on the Claim Form; (ii) attest under penalty of perjury to having communicated after-hours with a healthcare provider or their office between May 12, 2014 and May 12, 2024, and incurred documented losses related to the Data Incident; and (iii) provide a description of the documented losses along with supporting documentation that is not self-prepared. To receive the alternate payment of up to $75 instead, you must (i) elect Cash Payment B on the Claim Form; and (ii) attest under penalty of perjury to having communicated after-hours with a healthcare provider or their office between May 12, 2014 and May 12, 2024.

What are your other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object. If you do nothing, you will be legally bound by the Settlement and you won't receive a payment. If you do not want to be bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by October 19, 2026. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by October 19, 2026.

This notice is a summary. Learn more at www.ConnectOnCallSettlement.com, or by calling toll free 1-877-313-8735

Contact: www.ConnectOnCallSettlement.com

SOURCE United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York