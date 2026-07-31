If you were a U.S. homeowner who, between December 1, 2016, and the present, purchased or installed TEC Power Grout manufactured on or before December 2, 2024, you may be eligible to receive benefits from a class action settlement

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

A $75 million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against H.B. Fuller Company and H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc. (together, "Defendants"). The lawsuit is known as Lisa Rouse, et al. v. HB Fuller Company, et al., Case No. 0:22-cv-02173, and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. Plaintiffs assert Defendants manufactured and sold TEC Power Grout ("Power Grout") and falsely represented product features online, in stores, in advertisements, and on product labeling while charging a premium for the product. Plaintiffs also contend that Power Grout is inherently defective because, among other things, it does not harden properly and becomes soft when wet. Plaintiffs assert various legal claims related to Power Grout including breach of express warranty, breach of implied warranty, negligence, negligent misrepresentation, fraud, and violations of various consumer protection statutes. Defendants dispute these assertions and deny any wrongdoing.

Who is Included? You are a Settlement Class Member if either of the following two Settlement Subclasses apply to you:

Settlement Subclass One: All homeowners in the United States who had Power Grout that was manufactured on or before December 2, 2024 and installed between December 1, 2016 and June 10, 2026, on residential property they own, or owned, and who replaced the Power Grout or paid to repair damage to their property they contend was caused by such Power Grout, and are seeking recovery of these repair costs.

Settlement Subclass Two: All homeowners in the United States who own a home in which Power Grout that was manufactured on or before December 2, 2024 was installed between December 1, 2016 and the present, or who purchased Power Grout that was manufactured on or before December 2, 2024 between December 1, 2016 and the present.

A list of all Power Grout products included in the lawsuit is available at www.PowerGroutSettlement.com.

What Does the Settlement Provide? If you are a member of the Settlement Classes defined above, you can submit a Claim Form, with documentation, at www.PowerGroutSettlement.com or by mail postmarked by April 29, 2027, for one of the following cash payments:

Subclass One Remedy (Repairs Already Completed) – If you are a member of Subclass One, you may file a Claim Form for 39% of your repair costs up to $75,000 per Settlement Class Member; OR



Subclass Two Remedy A (Damage Exists, Repairs Not Yet Completed) – If you are a member of Subclass Two, you may file a Claim Form for 39% of your repair costs up to $75,000 per Settlement Class Member; OR



Subclass Two Remedy B (Purchase Only) – If you are a member of Subclass Two, you may file a Claim Form for reimbursement of the cost of Power Grout you purchased. The first two bags will be reimbursed at 100% of the purchase cost. For any additional bags claimed, you will receive reimbursement for 75% of the cost of what you paid up to a maximum reimbursement of $250.

Your cash payment may be subject to a pro rata (a legal term meaning equal share) depending upon the total value of all valid Claim Forms submitted.

More information is available in the Settlement Agreement or the Long Form Notice available at the settlement website.

Other Options. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement Agreement, you must submit an opt-out postmarked by October 13, 2026. If you do not opt-out, you will give up the right to sue and will release the Defendants' Released Parties as to the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you do not opt-out, you may object to the Settlement and/or the Attorneys' Fees Award and Class Representative Service Award by October 13, 2026. The Long Form Notice on the settlement website explains how to opt-out or object. If you do nothing, you will get no cash payment, and you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgments and orders. The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on October 21, 2026, to consider whether to approve the Settlement, Attorneys' Fees Award, Class Representative Service Award, and any objections. You or your lawyer may attend and ask to speak at the hearing, but you are not required to do so.

This notice is a summary. Learn more about the Settlement at www.PowerGroutSettlement.com or call toll-free 1-877-207-8762.

URL: www.PowerGroutSettlement.com

SOURCE United States District Court for the District of Minnesota