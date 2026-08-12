iFoodDS Accelerates Investment in Trace Exchange to Expand Connected Traceability Network

Strategic move enables increased focus on Trace Exchange, supply chain connectivity, and traceability innovation as demand grows for greater transparency across the food system

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFoodDS today announced a strategic move to accelerate investment in Trace Exchange, its traceability platform designed to help food companies strengthen supply chain visibility, food safety, and regulatory readiness.

As part of this strategy, Foods Connected, the global food supply chain software platform for supplier compliance, quality inspection, food safety, PLM, specifications, and procurement, has acquired the Quality Insights business from iFoodDS. This transaction supports iFoodDS' long-term strategy to focus on Trace Exchange, expand its connected traceability network, and accelerate traceability innovation for the food industry.

As food companies and their trading partners navigate increasing demands for traceability, supply chain resilience, and operational efficiency, iFoodDS sees significant opportunity to expand the capabilities and reach of Trace Exchange.

"Traceability has become a strategic priority across the food industry," said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. "Organizations are looking for better ways to connect with trading partners, exchange data, and respond more effectively to food safety and compliance challenges. This step enables us to deepen our focus on Trace Exchange, accelerate innovation, and continue helping companies gain greater visibility into complex supply chains."

"By sharpening our focus around Trace Exchange, we are strengthening our ability to help customers build more connected, transparent, and resilient supply chains," said Scott Mathews. "This focus positions iFoodDS to create greater long-term value for food companies and their trading partners as traceability continues to grow in importance across the industry."

With Quality Insights now part of Foods Connected, customers using the solution will receive support through Foods Connected as iFoodDS increases its focus on Trace Exchange and the connected traceability network. "We are committed to supporting a smooth transition for all customers and stakeholders associated with Quality Insights," said Scott Mathews.

iFoodDS remains fully committed to Trace Exchange customers and partners. The company plans increased investment in network growth, customer success, product innovation, and ecosystem partnerships designed to help food companies strengthen traceability, improve supply chain collaboration, and support evolving industry requirements.

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS provides connected traceability and food safety solutions that help food companies gain greater visibility into their supply chains, manage risk, and improve collaboration across the food system. Through its Trace Exchange platform, iFoodDS helps food companies and their trading partners streamline traceability data exchange and participate in a more connected supply chain network. iFoodDS also offers the TraceApproved™ readiness program to help food companies navigate FDA's Food Traceability Rule and streamline the path to compliance. Visit www.iFoodDS.com to learn more.

About Foods Connected

Foods Connected connects supplier, quality, production, and compliance data in one platform, helping food businesses spot risk earlier, strengthen compliance, and make confident decisions across their supply chain. Foods Connected works with medium-to-large food manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice businesses across the UK, Europe, Australia, and North America, including offices in Bentonville, Arkansas. Foods Connected is backed by Apax Partners. For more information, visit www.foodsconnected.com.

SOURCE iFoodDS