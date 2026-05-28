Markem‑Imaje and iFoodDS Partner to Simplify FSMA 204 Traceability Compliance for Food Suppliers

A GS1‑compliant barcode printed on every case becomes the "data bridge," eliminating manual entry of FSMA related food product data for suppliers of all sizes

SEATTLE and KENNESAW, Ga., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFoodDS and Markem‑Imaje today announced a partnership designed to reduce the compliance burden of FSMA 204 by making case labels a key mechanism for automatically capturing required traceability data, especially for small to mid-sized suppliers who lack dedicated IT infrastructure.

Turning a printed label into a "data bridge" for FSMA 204

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Under the partnership, suppliers can use Markem‑Imaje labeling solutions to create and print a GS1 compliant barcode on every case that encodes the traceability lot code, location, product information, and other required Key Data Elements (KDEs).

Today, those labels can be generated using standardized templates provided through iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ and used within Markem‑Imaje's CoLOS® software to ensure consistent, structured data capture.

As part of a planned integration, data generated through CoLOS® can be automatically captured in iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ — without the supplier entering a single record manually.

Enabling supplier readiness at scale

The partnership immediately supports supplier readiness by providing standardized, FSMA-aligned label templates within Trace Exchange™, which can be used directly in CoLOS®.

These templates remove ambiguity by providing pre-defined data fields, built-in GS1 logic, and formatting, enabling suppliers to quickly implement labeling practices that meet customer requirements and assist with regulatory compliance.

Compliance assistance without complexity

FSMA 204 readiness is quickly becoming a requirement for doing business — but many suppliers on the FDA's Food Traceability List are not large enterprises with dedicated IT teams. This partnership is designed to remove the most common barriers to adoption:

Instant access to FSMA 204 aligned labels – improving consistency and accuracy across suppliers

improving consistency and accuracy across suppliers No manual data entry — the data will automatically be shared between CoLOS® and Trace Exchange™ as part of a planned integration

— the data will automatically be shared between CoLOS® and Trace Exchange™ as part of a planned integration No ERP integration required to begin — suppliers can start sharing data with customers through iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ immediately

— suppliers can start sharing data with customers through iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ immediately One platform to share with all customers — eliminating the cost and complexity of managing multiple customer connections.

From labeling to data sharing — without duplicate work

By connecting Markem‑Imaje's labeling capabilities with iFoodDS Trace Exchange™, the partnership transforms labeling from a complicated customer requirement into a structured workflow for capturing and sharing traceability data.

This approach eliminates duplicate effort, reduces errors, and allows suppliers to participate in traceability programs using tools and processes they already rely on today.

"Suppliers shouldn't need enterprise IT projects to comply with FSMA 204," said Andrew Kennedy, Chief Traceability Officer at iFoodDS. "By making FSMA-aligned labels readily accessible today and automatically capturing KDEs when the CoLOS® integration comes online, we're giving suppliers a practical, low‑lift path to share traceability data with every customer — without forcing complex integrations on day one."

"CoLOS® has helped thousands of customers design and print GS-1 compliant labels and connect their enterprise data systems to the factory floor to ensure the right label goes on the right product at the right time. We're excited to be integrating CoLOS® with the iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ platform to help food suppliers leverage existing labeling infrastructure to comply with FSMA 204 traceability requirements," said Stephen Gryczka, Strategy and Corporate Development Director at Markem-Imaje. Using CoLOS®, food suppliers will be able to automate the capture and connect printed key data elements (KDEs) to iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ systems simplifying compliance across the supply chain with an efficient, scalable, and fully supported solution.

Driving adoption ahead of FSMA 204 deadlines

As the industry prepares for FSMA 204, iFoodDS and Markem‑Imaje are aligned in helping suppliers move from uncertainty to execution — enabling a scalable, standards‑based approach that works across diverse supplier environments and levels of technical maturity.

About Markem-Imaje

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dover Corporation, connects products and protects brands through intelligent identification, traceability and consumer engagement solutions. We offer the industry's most comprehensive range of marking and coding systems seamlessly integrated with trusted software, services and consumables. Over 50,000 customers worldwide partner with us to help them unlock the power of information in codes.

With decades of proven expertise provided through the most extensive global network, we empower our customers to optimize supply chain efficiencies, achieve sustainability and compliance objectives, keep products safe and engage their consumers. This is intelligence, beyond the mark. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS provides connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions that help food companies deliver safe, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. Its solutions give organizations greater visibility into their supply chains, modernize inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality. Through its TraceApproved™ readiness program, iFoodDS helps food companies and their suppliers navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule and streamline the path to FSMA 204 compliance. Visit www.iFoodDS.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Markem-Imaje Corporate

Viktor Hermansson, Global Marketing & Communication Director

+34 627 80 86 10

[email protected]

Markem-Imaje, North America Operations

Juliana Millano

Marketing Director Americas

+1 404 3989677

[email protected]

iFoodDS

Alyson Sharron

VP Marketing

+1 206‑219‑3703

[email protected]

SOURCE iFoodDS