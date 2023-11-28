IGEL and ControlUp Announce Availability of ControlUp Edge DX and Remote DX on the IGEL App Portal

Apps Improve the Digital Employee Experience (DEX) of IGEL OS-Powered Devices by Delivering an End-to-End View of End User Computing Environments for Rapid Issue Remediation and Cost Reduction

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed enterprise endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, and ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced availability of ControlUp Edge DX and ControlUp Remote DX on the IGEL App Portal. The ControlUp apps, which help IT organizations quickly resolve endpoint issues, proactively prevent tickets and minimize end user computing costs, have been validated via the IGEL Ready technology partner program for use on IGEL OS-powered devices. As a result, both apps are now available via the new IGEL App Portal cloud service for fast, efficient app delivery to IGEL OS-powered devices.

"Together, IGEL and ControlUp are delivering the productive and high-performance DEX experience IGEL OS users need to help our mutual customers improve productivity and lower costs for their end user computing environments," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "By making the ControlUp Edge DX and Remote DX apps available via the IGEL App Portal, we are enabling our customers to benefit from the full power of these valuable DEX solutions with rapid access to and implementation of their latest versions with cloud-direct download efficiency."

"By offering the ControlUp Edge DX and Remote DX apps on the IGEL App Portal, we are providing rapid access and availability of our industry-leading DEX platform to improve the experiences of IGEL OS users around the world," said Robin Brandl, Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances, ControlUp. "For virtual and physical desktops, ControlUp delivers the real-time monitoring and automated actions IT teams need to improve work performance and deliver the computing experience employees need, no matter where they are working."

Designed for employees that use virtual or cloud desktops and applications, ControlUp Remote DX collects relevant user-side telemetry that affects their Digital Employee Experience, such as the quality and speed of the Wi-Fi connection, as well as the performance of their internet connection. With support for IGEL-powered devices connecting to Citrix and VMware Horizon, IT teams can quickly determine the root cause of connectivity issues reported by users.

For even greater visibility into the performance of an IGEL-powered device and the ability for troubleshooting, remediation and remote support independent of connectivity to a virtual or cloud desktop, IT admins can deploy the Edge DX agent from the IGEL App Portal. ControlUp Edge DX reduces IT support costs for physical desktop devices by identifying, resolving and preventing problems that traditional device management software can't. As a result, enterprises see fewer help desk tickets, close tickets faster and ultimately deliver a better desktop experience.

"The partnership between IGEL and ControlUp provides e360 and our customers with a unique value proposition in helping them optimize their hybrid and remote work environments. From enhancing the digital experience to securing the endpoint to maximizing IT efficiencies, together they are helping us ensure our customers are well-positioned to thrive in today's ever-changing technology landscape," said Mike Strohl, CEO, e360.

The ControlUp Edge DX and ControlUp Remote DX apps have been validated for use on IGEL OS-powered devices as part of the IGEL Ready partner program and are now available in the IGEL App Portal as part of IGEL's cloud services. As a result, these powerful ControlUp apps are available as a service to provide enterprises with faster, more timely application availability and seamless updates for extensive IT efficiency gains and a superior, secure digital experience (DEX) for end users.

To learn more about the ControlUp Edge DX and ControlUp Remote DX apps available on the IGEL App Portal, read this blog. To learn more, visit the IGEL App Portal here.

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 130 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure end user computing experience. For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the IGEL Ready Showcase or contact the IGEL Ready team at [email protected] . If you're a hardware or software technology maker looking to join our fastest-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, please apply here .

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Addressing the need to provide a secure and managed endpoint for this hybrid world, IGEL delivers the solution with an enterprise endpoint operating system enabling access to any digital workspace or web-enabled application set. IGEL gives IT teams the security and control they require while delighting end-users with the freedom to work as they wish. Enabling choice of any cloud, any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks the secure and collaborative end-user computing experience required by healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders. With a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

About ControlUp

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams' challenges such as troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com .

