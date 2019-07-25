ihartbrows Microblading Receives Rave Reviews for its Microblading and Eyebrow Transformations

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ihartbrows Microblading is a high fashion semi-permanent make-up studio. Owner and well-known stylist, Vanessa Hartmann, has expanded ihartbrows Microblading to their new Las Vegas location, off Hualapai and Charleston, in the Summerlin area.

"Being in the beauty industry for over 8 years, I pride myself in enhancing my clients' natural beauty, making them feel confident and happy," says Vanessa.

Microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo. Using a handheld tool, pigment is distributed into the skin, creating fine lines that mimic hair strokes. This technique helps to fill in areas with little to no hair on the brow. It can last anywhere from 1-2 years depending on the person.

"Measuring the points of the brows and face are key," says Vanessa. "I always measure and stencil my clients, allowing them to see their new brow shape before we begin."

The specialists at ihartbrows Microblading are true artists, transforming bare and meager brows into fully symmetrical arches that attractively frame each clients face.

What to expect when you visit ihartborws Microblading? Following a brief 5-10 minute consult, an ihartbrows specialist will discuss lifestyle and makeup routines. The artist will then measure and stencil the points of the face that make up the brow structure. This process allows clients to see their brows prior to the procedure.

Once a desired shape is chosen, an ihartbrows artist will color match pigments to the client's natural hair color, complimenting their complexion and desired look.

Numbing cream is applied to ensure comfort throughout the microblading process. After the client numbs for 20 minutes, the procedure will then begin. This process can take between 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Clients are provided with an aftercare checklist, to ensure proper healing and best results. All clients will receive a touchup visit 6-8 weeks after the first appointment.

Wake Up With Perfect Brows Everyday

Every ihartbrows Microblading client will leave their appointment with perfectly filled, symmetrical brows that will never smudge. Filling in eyebrows every morning will be a thing of the past. Most people dream of having immaculate eyebrows from the very moment they wake up. ihartbrows Microblading makes that dream a reality.

Appointments can be booked by calling the studio at (702) 800-7037. New Clients are encouraged to visit https://www.ihartbrows.com and review the microblading process .

