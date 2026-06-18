iLEAD Schools and School Pathways Expand Their Partnership with the Launch of iLEAD Flex in Lancaster

With the California moratorium on the creation of new non-classroom-based (NCB) charter schools lifted this year, iLEAD is expanding into new communities, using the School Pathways SIS Suite to run its operations.

CHICO, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iLEAD Schools, a California network of tuition-free public charter schools serving TK–12 learners through classroom-based, hybrid, online, and independent home study models, announces the expansion of its charter network into Lancaster, California, adding a new charter school in their network beginning in 2026. The announcement builds on iLEAD's longstanding partnership with School Pathways and its continued use of the SIS Suite, which has supported the network's operations and compliance since 2021.

A New Opening for Flex-Based Charter Schools

Since the statewide moratorium on new nonclassroom-based charters concluded on January 1, 2026, mission-driven networks like iLEAD have been moving quickly to bring their programs to communities that have long lacked access to flexible, learner-centered options. For iLEAD, the moment reflects over a year of preparation. The decision to open in Lancaster was driven by the needs of families in the Antelope Valley, where a combination of school closures and strong community demand made the case for iLEAD Flex clear.

With California's oversight standards for flex-based programs continuing to evolve, iLEAD's investment in purpose-built compliance infrastructure, anchored by the School Pathways SIS Suite, positions the network to launch and grow responsibly.

"School Pathways has been a great partner in our beginning stages of growth. Their team is responsive, collaborative, and always willing to troubleshoot challenges as they arise, helping us build strong systems and processes as we expand," said iLEAD Chief Integration Officer Cassandra Coleman. "We value the relationships we have built with their team."

A Flexible Learning Model for Every Family

iLEAD Flex will open in August 2026, a community where iLEAD already has a strong presence. The TK–12 campus introduces a new level of flexibility to that community, offering families a choice between full classroom-based instruction, Independent Study, or hybrid options on campus each week.

Each pathway is designed to be adaptable as a student's needs evolve, and all three are grounded in iLEAD's established educational approach, which includes hands-on project-based learning, a social-emotional curriculum, and individualized instruction to meet the needs of every unique child. At the high school level, iLEAD Flex students will have access to dual enrollment with the local community college, allowing them to earn college credits at no cost while completing high school requirements. The campus is also developing Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways in partnership with local businesses and community leaders to build leadership and career readiness skills.

iLEAD Flex is expected to open with approximately 750 learners, bringing iLEAD's total network enrollment to nearly 7,000 students. The launch is part of a longer growth plan that includes iLEAD Innovate, the network's next planned campus, which would be their first school outside of Los Angeles County and is expected to open in fall 2027.

School Pathways and the iLEAD Partnership

The partnership supports iLEAD's broader ten-year goal of positively impacting 10,000 learners across California with sustainable launches of new schools over the coming years. From guiding the scope and launching iLEAD Flex on a compressed timeline to maintaining clean data, streamlined CALPADS reporting, and efficient workflows across the organization, School Pathways has supported iLEAD's growth at every stage with consistent, responsive support. As the network continues to grow, iLEAD also plans to leverage School Pathways' AI-powered features to manage enrollment and administrative workloads, allowing staff to focus on serving learners and families.

School Pathways brings more than 20 years of experience partnering with charter and non-traditional schools across California and currently works with 300+ schools statewide. The integrated SIS suite includes a student lottery system, online registration, Student Information System, and a platform for Independent Study program management, all built specifically for hybrid, virtual, and non-traditional learning environments.

For iLEAD, the platform supports the full range of the network's needs across all learning modalities, including:

Enrollment management with online registration

CALPADS reporting and state compliance for Independent Study programs

Learning agreements, student activity tracking, and program documentation

Family and educator access to real-time student records and progress

"The lift of the moratorium marks a meaningful turning point for flex-based education in California and for the schools that have been doing this work with intention," said School Pathways CEO Kacie Jester. "iLEAD is a strong example of a network that invested in the right systems, maintained compliance through a challenging regulatory period, and is now in a position to grow. We're proud to support them, and to be the platform that schools across California trust to make that kind of expansion possible."

About iLEAD Schools

iLEAD Schools is a network of tuition-free public charter schools in California committed to helping every learner become a lifelong learner, empathetic citizen, authentic individual, and design thinker. With classroom-based, hybrid, online, and independent home study options serving grades TK–12, iLEAD provides personalized, project-based learning experiences that celebrate each student's individuality and inspire them to lead. For more information, visit ileadschools.org.

About School Pathways

School Pathways is a California-based education software company with more than 20 years of experience serving charter and non-traditional schools. We provide solutions for virtual, hybrid, and Independent Study programs that simplify school operations and foster student success in a variety of learning environments. In addition to a Student Information System better-built for non-traditional learning environments, we offer software that enables our clients to manage online learning agreements, student activity tracking, re-engagement communications, audit preparation, adult education, and more. For more information, please visit schoolpathways.com.

Media Contact:

Elena Chow

Growth Marketing Manager

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SOURCE School Pathways