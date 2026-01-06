School Pathways Launches Communications Module to Simplify Family and Staff Engagement

New centralized messaging hub empowers educators to keep families informed, engaged, and connected.

CHICO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School Pathways, a leader in K–12 education technology, announces the launch of its new Communications Module, a centralized messaging hub designed to help schools strengthen school-to-family engagement and streamline communication across their communities.

The Communications Module enables educators to send personalized messages, schoolwide announcements, event reminders, and classroom notices, through email, SMS, or both, all from one powerful platform. By unifying communication, the module makes it easier for schools to keep families and staff informed, connected, and engaged.

"Strong communication between schools and families provides the groundwork for student success," said Kacie Jester, CEO of School Pathways. "With our new Communications Module, educators can reach the right people at the right time in the way that works best for them, while spending less time juggling multiple platforms."

Key Features:

Personalized Messaging : Tailor messages with names, grades, and other data fields for relevance at scale.

: Tailor messages with names, grades, and other data fields for relevance at scale. Flexible Delivery Options : Choose email, SMS, or both to reach families in their preferred format.

: Choose email, SMS, or both to reach families in their preferred format. Bulk Messaging : Communicate with an entire class, grade, or school in just a few clicks.

: Communicate with an entire class, grade, or school in just a few clicks. Two-Way SMS Inbox : Manage message threads in one place and respond quickly to questions.

: Manage message threads in one place and respond quickly to questions. Message History & Tracking: View delivery statuses and automatically log every message for transparency and follow-up.

Built into the School Pathways SIS Suite, the Communications Module helps schools eliminate fragmented systems and ensures every message, from field trip reminders to progress updates, reaches its audience efficiently.

"With more than 20 years of experience supporting charter and non-traditional schools, we understand the need for tools that save educators time while deepening family connections," Jester added. "The Communications Module delivers on both fronts."

About School Pathways

School Pathways is a California-based education software company with over 20 years of experience in K–12 education. We provide solutions for charter, non-traditional, virtual, hybrid, and Independent Study programs that simplify school operations and foster student success. In addition to a Student Information System purpose-built for non-traditional environments, School Pathways offers tools to manage online learning agreements, student activity tracking, re-engagement communications, audit preparation, lottery and enrollment solutions, and more. For more information, please visit schoolpathways.com.

Media Contact:

Elena Chow

Growth Marketing Manager

[email protected]

