Illinois American Water Celebrates One Year of Expanded Income-Based Discount Program

Program helps customers access affordable water and wastewater service

BELLEVILLE, Ill., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water celebrated the one-year anniversary of the expansion of its Income-Based Discount Program, which has helped more than 4,000 Illinois households lower their monthly water and/or wastewater bills while continuing access to affordable water and/or wastewater services. Since the expansion, participating customers have saved an average of $40.00 monthly on their water and/or wastewater bills.

The program, expanded on July 1, 2025, increased eligibility for assistance to households with gross household incomes at or below 300% of the current Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG), allowing more customers to qualify for monthly bill discounts. Since the expansion, Illinois American Water has continued its commitment to helping customers manage expenses while maintaining access to safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services.

"The expansion of the Illinois American Water Income-Based Discount Program is helping make water and wastewater service more affordable for customers who need financial help the most," said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water. "Over the last year, thousands of customers have reduced their monthly bills to help them manage household expenses. We're proud of the positive impact the program has made and remain committed to connecting eligible customers with available assistance."

Illinois American Water's Income-Based Discount Program provides monthly discounts ranging from 10% to 80% on water and wastewater bills based on gross household income and size. The program, administered by Dollar Energy Fund since August 2023, is available to eligible residential customers throughout Illinois.

Program Eligibility

Residential customers may qualify if their total gross household income is at or below 300% of the current FPIG. Eligible participants receive one of four discount levels based on their calculated FPIG level:

At or below 50% of FPIG – 80% discount

Between 51%-100% of FPIG – 65% discount

Between 101%-150% of FPIG – 40% discount

Between 151%-300% of FPIG – 10% discount

How Customers Can Apply

Customers can learn more about the program and begin the application process by:

Visiting DollarEnergy.org

Calling Dollar Energy Fund at 1-888-282-6816

Visiting Illinois American Water's customer assistance webpage

Once approved, discounts are applied directly to eligible customer accounts as a monthly credit. Customers must recertify their eligibility annually to remain enrolled in the program.

"We encourage all customers who may be struggling with bill affordability to explore the assistance programs available," Losli said.

In addition to the Income-Based Discount Program, Illinois American Water offers several customer assistance options, including H2O Help to Others™, payment arrangements and Budget Billing.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water