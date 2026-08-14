Illinois Chapter of AFSP to Host "Pride Pathways" -- A Groundbreaking Suicide Prevention Conference for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies

News provided byAmerican Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Aug 14, 2026, 08:00 ET
Free full-day conference at the Center on Halsted August 29 equips community members with vital mental health and suicide prevention tools
CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
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WHAT:
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The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) presents Pride Pathways: A Suicide Prevention Event for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies. As one of a few pilot sites nationwide for this new program ahead of its official winter launch, this comprehensive full-day conference is designed to deepen understanding of how suicide impacts the LGBTQ+ community.
The event is tailored for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies committed to fostering supportive, inclusive, and affirming environments. Pride Pathways will include both general sessions as well as focused breakouts. The event will feature powerful insights from participant feedback, echoing the sentiment of attendees who note that the program creates a meaningful space where individuals can "show up fully and feel understood."
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WHEN:
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Saturday August 29, 2026
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WHERE:
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The Center on Halsted
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WHO:
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Presented by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Additional content and resources from community partners including Center on Halsted, LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, The HumanKIND Initiative, and Institute for Therapy through the Arts (ITA).
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WHY:
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"The Illinois Chapter is honored to serve as one of the pilot sites for the new Pride Pathways program and proud to host the upcoming conference on August 29th," said Angela Cummings, Illinois AFSP chapter Executive Director. "By bringing together LGBTQ+ community members and allies to deepen understanding of suicide prevention and strengthen inclusive, affirming support systems, we are helping build a future where every person feels seen, valued, and connected."
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REGISTER:
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Click Pride Pathways: A Suicide Prevention Event for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies
Cost is free thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors of the Illinois Out of the Darkness Walks. More information on the walks at www.afsp.org/ILTogether. Refreshments and lunch provided.
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ABOUT:
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American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate. For more information about AFSP go to www.afsp.org. To learn more about AFSP Illinois, go to www.afsp.org/illinois
If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988, or chat via 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
- Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources
- Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs
- Statistics on Suicide: https://afsp.org/suicide-statistics
- Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting
SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
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