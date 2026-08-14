Illinois Chapter of AFSP to Host "Pride Pathways" -- A Groundbreaking Suicide Prevention Conference for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies

The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) presents Pride Pathways: A Suicide Prevention Event for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies. As one of a few pilot sites nationwide for this new program ahead of its official winter launch, this comprehensive full-day conference is designed to deepen understanding of how suicide impacts the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is tailored for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies committed to fostering supportive, inclusive, and affirming environments. Pride Pathways will include both general sessions as well as focused breakouts. The event will feature powerful insights from participant feedback, echoing the sentiment of attendees who note that the program creates a meaningful space where individuals can "show up fully and feel understood."