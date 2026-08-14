Illinois Chapter of AFSP to Host "Pride Pathways" -- A Groundbreaking Suicide Prevention Conference for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies

News provided by

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Aug 14, 2026, 08:00 ET

Free full-day conference at the Center on Halsted August 29 equips community members with vital mental health and suicide prevention tools

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) presents Pride Pathways: A Suicide Prevention Event for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies. As one of a few pilot sites nationwide for this new program ahead of its official winter launch, this comprehensive full-day conference is designed to deepen understanding of how suicide impacts the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is tailored for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies committed to fostering supportive, inclusive, and affirming environments. Pride Pathways will include both general sessions as well as focused breakouts. The event will feature powerful insights from participant feedback, echoing the sentiment of attendees who note that the program creates a meaningful space where individuals can "show up fully and feel understood."

 

WHEN:

Saturday August 29, 2026 

  • 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

The Center on Halsted

  • 3656 N Halsted, Chicago, IL

WHO:

Presented by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Additional content and resources from community partners including Center on Halsted, LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, The HumanKIND Initiative, and Institute for Therapy through the Arts (ITA).

 

WHY:

"The Illinois Chapter is honored to serve as one of the pilot sites for the new Pride Pathways program and proud to host the upcoming conference on August 29th," said Angela Cummings, Illinois AFSP chapter Executive Director. "By bringing together LGBTQ+ community members and allies to deepen understanding of suicide prevention and strengthen inclusive, affirming support systems, we are helping build a future where every person feels seen, valued, and connected."

 

REGISTER:

Click Pride Pathways: A Suicide Prevention Event for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies

Cost is free thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors of the Illinois Out of the Darkness Walks. More information on the walks at www.afsp.org/ILTogether. Refreshments and lunch provided.

ABOUT:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate. For more information about AFSP go to www.afsp.org. To learn more about AFSP Illinois, go to www.afsp.org/illinois

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988, or chat via 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

AFSP Statement on Congressional Passage of the Youth Poisoning Protection Act

AFSP Statement on Congressional Passage of the Youth Poisoning Protection Act

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) applauds Congress for passing the bipartisan Youth Poisoning Protection Act, marking a...
AFSP Illinois Launches 2026 Out of the Darkness Community Walks to Raise Funds and Awareness for Suicide Prevention

AFSP Illinois Launches 2026 Out of the Darkness Community Walks to Raise Funds and Awareness for Suicide Prevention

The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) has unveiled the schedule for its 2026 Out of the Darkness Community...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mental Health

Mental Health

Education

Education

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics