Illinois Mutual Reinforces the Value of Worksite Voluntary Benefits

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Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

Jul 29, 2026, 14:58 ET

PEORIA, Ill., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual is helping HR professionals and small business owners provide worksite voluntary benefits as a way to enhance employee benefit offerings without adding significant administrative responsibilities or direct employer costs.

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Worksite benefits offered at no direct cost to the employer!
Worksite benefits offered at no direct cost to the employer!

"For many families, a single illness, injury or unexpected life event can create financial challenges. Voluntary benefits help provide access to additional financial protection that can make a meaningful difference when it's needed most," said Katie McCord Jenkins, President & Chairperson. "By offering these options, employers can support the financial wellbeing of their valuable employees, while employees prepare for life's uncertainties."

Worksite voluntary benefits, such as term life insurance, short term disability income insurance, accident insurance and critical illness insurance, give employees access to additional financial protection options that can help address a variety of needs, while allowing employers to expand their benefits offerings at no direct cost to the business.

These benefits can be an effective way for HR professionals and business owners to enhance workplace satisfaction, support employee retention and deliver greater value to employees.

For more information about Illinois Mutual's worksite solutions, visit IllinoisMutual.com/Worksite

About Illinois Mutual
Illinois Mutual is a trusted provider of life, disability income and voluntary worksite insurance products. Family-led for more than 115 years, the company continues to deliver on its mission to help people achieve and safeguard their financial security.

Media Contact:
Hope Jamroz
Marketing Portfolio Coordinator
Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company
[email protected]
www.IllinoisMutual.com

SOURCE Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

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