Illinois Mutual Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ - Six Consecutive Years of Recognition

PEORIA, Ill., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company has been Certified™ as a 2026 Great Place To Work®, marking six consecutive years of recognition for its people-first workplace culture.

The Certification™ is based on employee feedback and reflects Illinois Mutual's continued commitment to fostering a supportive, respectful and engaging work environment. A strong majority of employees report positive experiences related to belonging, workplace environment and company benefits.

According to the 2026 Great Place To Work® survey results, 98% of employees say they feel welcome when they join Illinois Mutual, and 93% of employees at Illinois Mutual say it is a great place to work.

"Being recognized again as Great Place To Work® Certified™ reflects the strength of our culture and the dedication of our employees," said Katie McCord Jenkins, President and Chairperson of Illinois Mutual. "Our people are at the center of everything we do, and I am proud of the workplace we continue to build together."

About Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1910, Illinois Mutual is a family-led provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. The Company holds a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best and is committed to achieving and safeguarding financial security for its policyowners.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work-Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

