illumend CEO: Annual Insurance Renewals Can Create a False Sense of Security

Kristen Nunery says businesses need continuous third-party insurance verification to catch cancellations, lapses, and coverage gaps before the next renewal date

INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most businesses treat the expiration date on a Certificate of Insurance (COI) as evidence that coverage will remain in place until that date. That assumption can leave them exposed.

"A COI is a photograph of a policy on the day it was printed," said Kristen Nunery, CEO of illumend, from myCOI, the AI-native platform redefining how businesses manage third-party insurance compliance and risk. "Many compliance programs treat it as a guarantee that remains valid through the listed expiration date. It was never designed to provide that guarantee."

Traditional COI compliance programs are built around renewal dates. Teams track upcoming expirations, request updated certificates, review coverage, and follow up when documentation is missing or deficient. Those activities establish a third party's apparent compliance when the certificate was issued, while ongoing verification is needed to confirm that the underlying policy remains active throughout the term.

A contractor, vendor, tenant, or other third party can lose coverage before the expiration date printed on the certificate. The COI on file does not automatically update, and the organization relying on it may receive no notice. The lapse may remain undetected until the next renewal cycle or until a claim occurs.

In her article, "Nobody Has to Tell You When a Third-Party Partner's Insurance Coverage Disappears," Nunery argues that the problem is not simply poor administration. The deeper weakness is an outdated assumption: that coverage remains active until the scheduled renewal date unless someone reports otherwise.

In many cases, no one is obligated to provide that report.

Renewal Dates Do Not Answer the Most Important Compliance Question

Nunery urges businesses to use compliance programs to track upcoming expirations and verify whether every active third party currently carries the insurance required by its contract or lease.

"The essential compliance question is not simply, 'What expires in thirty days?'" Nunery said. "It is, 'As of right now, is every active third-party relationship backed by insurance coverage that meets its contractual requirements, and how would I know if that changed?'"

A renewal calendar cannot identify a mid-term cancellation unless the business receives separate notice. A standard COI does not automatically reflect changes to the underlying policy, and certificate holders do not necessarily have the right to receive cancellation or non-renewal notifications.

That means a business can collect all certificates on time, complete all scheduled reviews, and still allow an uninsured or underinsured third party to perform work.

More Alerts Do Not Equal Better Risk Control

Renewal volume adds another layer of difficulty. A portfolio of 1,000 third-party partners can generate approximately 70 policy expirations each week. Each relationship may also involve several required types of coverage.

Every deficiency can trigger another round of outreach, document collection, review, correction, and escalation.

"An alert delivered fifteen times a day to someone is not a control," Nunery said. "It is noise with a timestamp."

Automating more reminders may speed up a process, but it does not prove that coverage remains active or that deficiencies have been resolved. It can simply transfer more responsibility to employees who must determine which alerts matter, investigate each issue, and decide what action to take.

"If the honest answer is that you would find out at the next renewal cycle, or at a claim, then your compliance program is not measuring coverage," Nunery said. "It is measuring paperwork."

Continuous Verification Extends Compliance Beyond the Renewal Cycle

Nunery recommends retaining renewal workflows as one part of a broader, continuous approach to third-party insurance verification.

That approach begins with creating a reliable notice mechanism. Businesses should require cancellation and non-renewal endorsements that establish a policy-based obligation to provide notice, then confirm that the required endorsements were actually issued.

Verification frequency should also reflect the level of risk. A contractor performing hazardous work on-site may require more frequent review than a lower-risk vendor because the consequences of a lapse are more serious.

Organizations also need a complete, auditable record of contractual insurance requirements, submitted documents, coverage reviews, compliance decisions, deficiencies, communications, and corrections.

The approach gives businesses a clearer, more current understanding of whether required coverage is in place without adding unnecessary activity.

How illumend Helps Businesses Manage Third-Party Insurance Risk

illumend, from myCOI, is an AI-powered third-party insurance compliance and risk management platform built on 16 years of experience in Certificate of Insurance compliance.

The platform helps risk, compliance, and operations teams automate renewal outreach, collect insurance documents, compare coverage with contract and lease requirements, verify endorsements, identify deficiencies, and maintain a centralized compliance record.

Lumie, illumend's AI compliance guide, evaluates insurance documents and endorsements against each organization's specific contractual requirements. The system helps teams identify coverage gaps that manual reviews or renewal-based processes may miss and explains those issues in language employees can act on.

To read the full article, visit https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/nobody-has-tell-you-when-third-party-partners-insurance-nunery-mx9ye/.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which third parties should businesses review first when strengthening insurance compliance?

Start with the relationships that could create the greatest financial, legal, safety, or operational exposure if coverage were to disappear. Those often include on-site contractors, drivers, equipment operators, construction firms, healthcare providers, and vendors handling hazardous materials or sensitive customer data. From illumend's perspective, the priority should be the relationships where a coverage lapse would be hardest for the business to absorb.

Who should own third-party insurance compliance inside an organization?

One person or team should have clear responsibility for the process, even when procurement, operations, legal, and risk are all involved. Without ownership, deficiencies can remain unresolved because each department assumes someone else is handling them. illumend recommends assigning responsibility, establishing escalation deadlines, and giving all relevant teams access to the same compliance record.

How should businesses manage different insurance requirements across contracts, locations, and third-party types?

A single insurance checklist should not be applied to every third party. A delivery vendor, roofing contractor, commercial tenant, and software provider create different risks and require different coverage. Each relationship should be evaluated against the limits, endorsements, and policy requirements in its specific contract or lease. illumend helps organizations apply those requirements consistently without reducing every relationship to the same generic standard.

When should a business stop a third party from starting or continuing work because of an insurance deficiency?

High-risk work should not begin or continue when required coverage is missing, expired, materially below contractual limits, or supported by an invalid endorsement. illumend recommends that businesses should establish those decision rules in advance so employees can respond consistently when a deficiency occurs.

About illumend

Founded in 2025, illumend™ is the AI-powered platform redefining how businesses manage third-party insurance compliance and risk. Backed by myCOI, the leader in third-party insurance compliance management with more than 16 years of expertise, illumend reimagines compliance by guiding every step of the process—from document review and expiration tracking to risk flagging, communication, and resolution—within one intuitive system. Built on myCOI's institutional foundation—having processed more than 45 million documents, managed over 1.2 million agreements, cleared more than 750,000 third-party partners, and identified more than two million coverage gaps before claims—illumend brings this depth of compliance intelligence into an AI-native platform. At its core is Lumie, illumend's conversational AI guide that reads complex insurance documents, flags issues in real time, and explains them in language anyone can act on. To learn more, visit https://www.illumend.ai.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for illumend)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE illumend