illumend Wins Silver Globee Award and "Best of Category" for AI-Native Transformation of Legacy Insurance Compliance

illumend recognized for transforming insurance compliance with an AI-native platform that helps organizations identify coverage gaps, detect underinsurance and act with confidence

INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- illumend, the next-generation AI platform redefining how companies manage third-party risk and insurance compliance, today announced it has won a Silver Globee® Award and been named a "Best of Category" honoree in the AI-Native Transformation of a Legacy Product category in the 2nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

illumend received the highest overall score in its category, earning the company recognition as the top-ranked entry for AI-Native Transformation of a Legacy Product. The recognition honors illumend's AI-native approach to modernizing third-party risk and insurance compliance, helping organizations move beyond manual certificate of insurance tracking, fragmented review processes and reactive risk management.

"Insurance compliance has traditionally been reactive, manual and dependent on fragmented processes that leave organizations exposed to avoidable risk," said Kristen Nunery, founder and CEO of illumend. "With illumend, we set out to change that by embedding intelligence directly into the compliance process so teams can better understand complex insurance documents, identify gaps earlier and take action with confidence. This recognition from the Globee Awards underscores our belief that AI can go beyond automation and help transform compliance into a more proactive source of risk insight."

Launched by myCOI, a leader in third-party insurance compliance management for 16 years, illumend brings myCOI's deep compliance expertise into an AI-powered platform designed to help organizations better understand, manage and prevent insurance risk. The platform is grounded in myCOI's institutional compliance intelligence, including more than 45 million documents processed, more than 1.2 million agreements managed, more than 750,000 third-party partners cleared and more than two million coverage gaps identified before claims.

At the center of illumend is Lumie, a conversational AI assistant that provides guided decision support for teams responsible for third-party insurance compliance. Lumie reads complex insurance documents, flags potential issues and explains what users need to do next in plain language, helping risk, compliance, operations, administrative, HR, finance and project management teams manage insurance compliance with greater confidence.

Key capabilities include:

AI-driven document intelligence that helps transform unstructured compliance documents into structured, decision-ready data

Guided decision support through Lumie that explains complex insurance issues in plain language and helps users understand next steps

Coverage gap and underinsurance detection that helps organizations identify potential risk before it becomes a claim, loss or dispute

Full-lifecycle compliance workflow management supporting document collection, validation, monitoring, alerts and resolution

Audit-ready documentation that supports transparency, accountability and due diligence

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence recognize organizations and solutions advancing the field of AI through innovation, real-world application and measurable impact across industries. The program highlights achievements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, intelligent systems and data science, with winners selected through a data-driven judging process conducted by industry professionals.

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements in artificial intelligence across industries and organizational roles," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "Your accomplishments reflect innovation, measurable impact, and the growing role of AI in shaping business and technology."

See the full list of 2026 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/2026-winners-artificial-intelligence-awards/

About illumend

Founded in 2025, illumend™ is the AI-powered platform redefining how businesses manage third-party insurance compliance and risk. Backed by myCOI, the leader in third-party insurance compliance management with more than 16 years of expertise, illumend reimagines compliance by guiding every step of the process—from document review and expiration tracking to risk flagging, communication and resolution—within one intuitive system. Built on myCOI's institutional foundation—having processed more than 45 million documents, managed over 1.2 million agreements, cleared more than 750,000 third-party partners, and identified more than two million coverage gaps before claims—illumend brings this depth of compliance intelligence into an AI-native platform. At its core is Lumie, illumend's conversational AI guide that reads complex insurance documents, flags issues in real time and explains them in language anyone can act on. To learn more, visit https://www.illumend.ai.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for illumend)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE illumend