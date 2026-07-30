illumend, from myCOI, Wins Stevie Award for New AI-Native Product Redefining Insurance Compliance and Risk Intelligence

Stevie recognizes honors illumend's approach to helping organizations identify insurance risk before it becomes a claim, delay, dispute, or financial loss

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- illumend®, from myCOI, the next-generation AI platform redefining how companies manage third-party risk and insurance compliance, today announced it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Domain Specific AI Platform of the Year – Artificial Intelligence category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

The award recognizes illumend's use of practical, explainable AI to address a persistent business risk: determining whether the insurance carried by contractors, vendors, tenants, suppliers, and other third parties actually satisfies contractual requirements.

For risk, legal, procurement, finance, and operations leaders, collecting a Certificate of Insurance (COI) is not the same as confirming protection. Insurance documents can be incomplete, inconsistent, expired, or misaligned with contractual obligations. When those issues go undetected, organizations may be left exposed to claims, project delays, contractual disputes, and unexpected financial liability.

illumend was built to close that gap.

Rather than functioning as a document repository, illumend analyzes insurance records, compares coverage against organizational requirements, flags potential deficiencies, and guides teams toward resolution. This helps organizations move from reactive document collection to proactive, risk-based insurance compliance.

"Too many organizations have a false sense of security because a document has been collected and stored," said Kristen Nunery, founder and CEO of illumend. "The real question is whether the coverage is adequate, current, and aligned with the contract. illumend helps teams answer that question earlier, more consistently, and with far less manual effort."

At the center of the illumend platform is Lumie, illumend's conversational AI guide. Lumie reads insurance documents, identifies compliance issues and coverage gaps in real time, explains findings in plain language, and recommends practical next steps. Together, Lumie and the broader illumend platform help organizations move beyond document collection to proactive insurance compliance through capabilities including:

AI-driven document intelligence that turns unstructured insurance documents into structured, decision-ready information

Guided decision support through Lumie, which explains complex insurance requirements and recommends clear next steps

Coverage gap and underinsurance detection that helps organizations identify potential financial exposure before it becomes a claim, delay or dispute

End-to-end compliance workflow management for document collection, validation, expiration monitoring, alerts and issue resolution

Audit-ready activity tracking that strengthens transparency, accountability and due diligence

The software is designed for organizations managing large networks of third parties and complex insurance requirements, including businesses in construction, real estate, property management, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, logistics, and other risk-intensive industries.

illumend is backed by myCOI's 16 years of third-party insurance compliance expertise and institutional intelligence from more than 45 million documents processed, 1.2 million agreements managed, 750,000 third-party partners cleared, and two million coverage gaps identified before claims. That foundation gives illumend a deep body of compliance intelligence from which to help organizations to evaluate risk with greater speed, consistency, and confidence.

"This recognition validates our belief that AI delivers the greatest value when it helps people make better decisions about real business risk," said Nunery, founder and CEO of illumend. "Insurance compliance has traditionally been document-heavy, difficult to interpret, and highly dependent on manual review. By making that information more understandable and actionable, we are helping organizations reduce uncertainty and intervene before exposure affects a project, property, or business."

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 160 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About illumend

Founded in 2025, illumend, from myCOI, is the AI-powered platform redefining how businesses manage third-party insurance compliance and risk. Backed by myCOI, the leader in third-party insurance compliance management with 16 years of expertise, illumend reimagines compliance by guiding every step of the process, from document review and expiration tracking to risk flagging, communication, and resolution, within one intuitive system. Built on myCOI's institutional foundation, having processed more than 45 million documents, managed over 1.2 million agreements, cleared more than 750,000 third-party partners, and identified more than two million coverage gaps before claims, illumend brings this depth of compliance intelligence into an AI-native platform. At its core is Lumie, illumend's conversational AI guide that reads complex insurance documents, flags issues in real time, and explains them in language anyone can act on. To learn more, visit https://www.illumend.ai.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for illumend, from myCOI)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE illumend