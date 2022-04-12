illycaffè Expands its Modern Italian Coffee Bar Experiences to New Locations

Ala Moana and American Dream Shopping Centers Welcome illycaffé Concept Delivering Inspiration to Coffee Lovers

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illy, the third-generation family-owned coffee company from Trieste, Italy committed to offering the highest quality, most ethically sourced coffee to the world, announces the opening of three new illy Caffè brand coffee bars located in the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, HI and American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ.

At the Ala Moana Center, the illy coffee bar is centrally located in a beautiful outdoor setting among top retail stores. The decor is a direct expression of the illy identity, featuring the iconic illy red color and use of natural materials, such as the Carrara marble countertops in addition to red tables, chairs and umbrellas that comprise a small seating area to enjoy an al fresco gelato, fresh pastry, or specialty coffee drink. The new café serves as a centrally located destination to enjoy a quintessential coffee experience where guests can sip the perfect Italian espresso made by baristas trained by illy's Università del Caffè experts.

The American Dream Mall features two illy coffee bars centrally located near The Garden Court, a secret garden-inspired sculpture installation and atrium, and The Coca Cola Eats indoor dining concourse. The Garden Court location will offer bistro-style seating for 25 guests, who can admire the signature illy Art Collection chandelier, while nestled in the heart of the indoor garden, perfect for enjoying a full coffee beverage menu, beautiful gelato assortment, and display of fresh baked Italian-inspired pastries from day to night. Guests can savor an illycaffé moment, with espresso and croissant in the morning, cappuccino and baci di dama in the afternoon, and a classic Affogato in the evening.

Situated within these premium shopping and entertainment destinations, the new illycaffè bars bring exceptionally crafted hot and cold coffee drinks, including the new innovative illy Cold Brew Aria Nitro Coffee, in a stylish and convenient format: a genuine, modern Italian experience with the opportunity to refuel and get inspired.

illycaffè locations aim to delight coffee lovers, who appreciate beauty through art whether admiring the iconic illy Art Collection cup displays or enjoying signature coffee drinks made from its unique 100% Arabica blend, grown to meet its high standards for quality and sustainability. illy's commitment to protecting the environment and global communities led it to become the first and only Italian coffee company to receive B-Corp certification in April 2021.

illy North America and its illycaffè brand coffee shops continue to seek out core locations with their franchise partners in select locations from transit hubs to premier city destinations throughout the U.S.

The illycaffè at Ala Moana Center is open Monday – Sunday 10:30 a.m.– 8 p.m.

The illycaffè at America Dream is open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2020, the company had 1291 employees and a turnover of € 446,5 million. There are 261 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

