iLOQ launches updated range of smart padlocks that combine enhanced durability with operational intelligence for critical infrastructure

Starting with an upgraded grade 3 S50 NFC padlock, the range provides improved mechanical robustness while also enabling infrastructure operators to monitor whether locks are open or closed, thereby increasing security and improving operational efficiency.

OULU, Finland, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iLOQ, the global leader in battery-free smart-access systems, has just launched an updated line of padlocks, specifically designed for critical infrastructure operators. The first round introduces a new grade 3 lock, with upgraded grade 4 and 5 products launching later in 2026 followed by new Grade 1 padlock later. The entire range allows personnel to use their smartphones as keys, simplifying key management and ensuring quick access to the right person whenever needed.

Critical infrastructure operators, such as energy, water, and telecommunications networks, operate sites across vast geographical areas, from remote installations to urban centers. Ensuring personnel have access to the right place at the right time while preventing unauthorized persons from entering their sites is crucial to maintaining service continuity and necessary maintenance. In the United States alone, electrical installations experience more than 3,500 break-ins annually. iLOQ's updated padlocks feature improved plating and a refined mechanical design to improve the plating process. Built to withstand the elements, they're ideal for securing outdoor and remote sites.

The most significant new feature for iLOQ's padlock range is on the data collection side, where all the updated padlocks are fitted with technology that allows operators to read the status of padlock at field and transfer status info to Manager in a reliable way. Operators in the field use their smart phones to update status, which is then fed to a centralized overview of all deployed locks. With hundreds of sites spread across a large territory, knowing where work is currently conducted, how long each worker spends there, and where potential security issues are, provides insights that can inform decision-making and improve efficiency.

"Critical infrastructure keeps society running, and keeping these sites safe while ensuring access. While strong and smart padlocks are important, critical infrastructure companies are looking for a full overview of their operations. With our updated padlocks, we provide them with a whole new layer of data insights, and our battery-free locks ensure year-round uptime without maintenance needs," says Joni Lampinen, Chief Revenue Officer at iLOQ.

For additional information:

Media kit with pictures

Russell Anderson, Head of Marketing

iLOQ

[email protected]

+358 (0) 40 3170 200

About iLOQ

iLOQ is a technology disruptor that has revolutionized the locking industry by replacing mechanical locking to make life limitless. Battery- and cable-free smart locks maximize security, minimize lifecycle costs and enhance the value and sustainability of properties and infrastructures. iLOQ operates in more than 55 countries with over 1,800 partner locations globally. In 2024, iLOQ had a turnover of €128,7 million and more than 330 employees. For more information, see www.iloq.com

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SOURCE iLOQ Oy