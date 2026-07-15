iLOQ powers smart access in Ring's Mobile Security Tower

OULU, Finland, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iLOQ is proud to be a preferred partner of Ring, bringing the capabilities of its iLOQ 5 Series+ access-management platform to the Ring Mobile Security Tower.

By combining Ring's advanced remote-monitoring capabilities with iLOQ's proven smart-access technology, customers benefit from a seamless security experience that brings together site visibility, access management and asset protection in a single intuitive platform.

From day one, Ring's customers gain a comprehensive 360-degree view of their site while ensuring that access to the tower's hardware, software and critical equipment is always protected through iLOQ's integrated access-management capabilities.

Bringing smart access and smart security together

The collaboration between Ring and iLOQ reflects a shared commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient security solutions for modern environments.

Through the integration of the iLOQ 5 Series+ platform into the Ring Mobile Security Tower, customers gain immediate access to the powerful access-management capabilities of the iLOQ ecosystem without the need for separate applications or additional administration tools. Access management is seamlessly incorporated into the Ring app, making it easy for users to manage and monitor their sites through a single interface.

The result is a unified security solution that combines remote monitoring, site awareness and controlled access to tower infrastructure. Customers can benefit from comprehensive site visibility while ensuring that access to equipment and critical assets remains securely managed at all times.

"We are extremely proud to be a preferred partner of Ring and to see our technology integrated into such an innovative solution," explains Heikki Hiltunen, CEO of iLOQ. "By combining Ring's expertise in remote monitoring with the capabilities of the iLOQ 5 Series+ platform, customers benefit from a seamless experience where security and access management work together effortlessly. There is no need to switch between multiple systems or applications – everything is thoughtfully integrated to deliver a streamlined and highly secure user experience."

CONTACT:

Russell Anderson, Marketing Director

iLOQ

[email protected]

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https://mb.cision.com/Public/15925/4374782/bdc20453c5a962a8_org.png iLOQ powers smart access in Ring s Mobile Security Tower

SOURCE iLOQ Oy