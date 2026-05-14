"I'm On Bottle Number 4 And Can Honestly Say That My Skin Is Glowing." Top 5 ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Reviews 2026

Essential Skin Food Surpasses 1 Million Units Sold As Demand for Plant-Based Collagen Support Continues to Grow

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivatedYou®, the wellness brand co-founded by actress, health advocate, and wellness entrepreneur Maggie Q, is celebrating a major milestone as its popular skin supplement, ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food™, surpasses one million units sold and continues to receive positive reviews from customers seeking smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a plant-based collagen support supplement designed to help improve the appearance and texture of skin while supporting the body’s natural collagen production. Formulated with clinically-studied ingredients and powerful phytonutrients, Essential Skin Food works from within to help.

Designed as a plant-based collagen-support supplement, Essential Skin Food is formulated with six powerful skin-nourishing compounds that help the body support its natural collagen production. Unlike traditional collagen powders made from animal sources, this innovative formula focuses on helping the body build collagen naturally, promoting healthier-looking skin, improved elasticity, and a more radiant complexion from head to toe.

With glowing customer reviews highlighting improvements in skin texture, firmness, and overall radiance, ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food has quickly become a sought-after option among consumers seeking collagen-building supplements, plant-based skin-support capsules, and anti-aging supplements for skin health.

What Is ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a plant-based collagen support supplement designed to help improve the appearance and texture of skin while supporting the body's natural collagen production.

Formulated with clinically-studied ingredients and powerful phytonutrients, Essential Skin Food works from within to help:†*

Support the skin's natural collagen production

Improve skin firmness and elasticity

Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Promote smoother, more radiant skin

Protect skin from free-radical damage

Unlike many collagen supplements that rely on ingesting animal collagen, Essential Skin Food focuses on supporting the body's ability to generate its own collagen, which plays an important role in maintaining skin strength, elasticity, and plumpness.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Reviews: What Are People Saying?

"Essential Skin Food has been a part of my daily routine now for a few months. So far, I have noticed a little more fullness in my facial skin. It was enough of a change that my wife noticed and asked about it. She is now on a daily routine with the Essential Skin Care as well. We are both 70ish and are frequently told we do not look our age." - Joe (2/2026)*





"Was a little sceptical about one tablet a day deal but it really does work! My skin feels much better and my fine lines and wrinkles have diminished. If you have tried everything, try ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food, you just might be surprised by the results." - Barbara (2/2026)*





"I've been taking Essential Skin Food for about a year now. It's made a huge difference, my skin looks more plump and hydrated on my face and body. I'm hooked." - Fleur (3/2026)*





"I'm on bottle number 4 and can honestly say that my skin is glowing. I also notice that it's not a chore to get out of bed every morning anymore and I have sustainable energy throughout my day. Thank you." - Dawn (2/2026)*





"I see no large pores on my face. My face is smooth, non-oily, and non-blotchy. Thanks, ActivatedYou." - Mellie (1/2026)*

What Are the Key Ingredients in ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

Essential Skin Food features a Skin Nourishing Collagen Support Complex made with plant-based ingredients designed to support collagen production and skin health.

Dermaval™: A clinically researched collagen-support complex made with pomegranate extract, coffeeberry, quercetin, and camu camu. This phytonutrient blend helps support healthy elastin levels and skin elasticity while helping protect skin from oxidative stress.

Cosmythic™: A powerful polyphenol-rich skin elixir known for its ability to help "energize" fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen, helping promote firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

Amino Acid Complex: Includes L-Lysine and L-Proline, key amino acids that serve as building blocks for collagen production and help support skin firmness and structural integrity.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Ingredient Breakdown†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food combines several targeted compounds that work together to help support healthy collagen production, skin elasticity, and overall skin vitality. Each ingredient in the formula plays a specific role in helping address the visible signs of aging.

Key components of the formula include:

Dermaval™ Phytonutrient Complex: A clinically researched plant-based blend featuring pomegranate extract, coffeeberry, quercetin, and camu camu designed to help support healthy elastin levels and protect skin from oxidative stress that can contribute to sagging skin and visible aging.

Cosmythic™ Polyphenol Skin Support: A polyphenol-rich ingredient known for helping stimulate fibroblast activity, the specialized cells responsible for collagen production in the body, helping promote firmer and more youthful-looking skin.

L-Lysine: An essential amino acid that plays an important role in collagen formation, helping support the structural strength and integrity of the skin.

L-Proline: Another key amino acid involved in collagen synthesis that helps support skin firmness, elasticity, and healthy connective tissue.

Plant-Based Antioxidant Compounds: The phytonutrients in the formula help protect the skin against free-radical damage, which can accelerate collagen breakdown and contribute to premature skin aging.

Together, these ingredients work synergistically to help support the body's natural ability to maintain collagen levels, promote skin elasticity, and encourage smoother, healthier-looking skin from within.

What Are the Overall Benefits of ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is designed to support visible skin health and overall collagen support through a combination of plant-based ingredients and targeted amino acids.

By helping the body maintain healthy collagen levels, Essential Skin Food may support a wide range of skin and beauty benefits. Potential benefits may include†*:

Helping support firmer, tighter-looking skin

Promoting smoother skin texture and improved elasticity

Supporting healthy collagen production

Helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Encouraging radiant, glowing skin

Supporting skin hydration and suppleness

Helping defend skin from free radical damage

Supporting healthy hair and stronger nails

Promoting healthy cell turnover for smoother-looking skin

Because collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, supporting collagen levels can have benefits beyond skin appearance. Many consumers report improvements in hair thickness, nail strength, and overall skin vitality when using collagen-support supplements.

Why Collagen Production Declines With Age

Collagen is the most abundant structural protein in the human body, responsible for maintaining skin strength, elasticity, and firmness. However, collagen production naturally declines as we age.

Most people begin losing collagen in their mid-30s, and by age 40, the body may produce significantly less collagen than it once did.

Several factors contribute to declining collagen levels:

Natural Aging: As we get older, fibroblasts — the cells responsible for producing collagen — become less active. This gradual slowdown leads to thinner skin and reduced elasticity.

Oxidative Stress: Environmental factors such as pollution, UV exposure, and free radicals can damage collagen fibers and accelerate skin aging.

Lifestyle Factors: Poor diet, stress, lack of sleep, and excessive sun exposure can all contribute to collagen breakdown.

Hormonal Changes: Changes in hormone levels, especially during midlife, can further reduce collagen production and impact skin structure.

When collagen levels decline, common visible signs may include:

Wrinkles and fine lines

Sagging or loose skin

Loss of skin firmness

Dull or uneven skin texture

Because of this natural decline, many people turn to collagen supplements or collagen-support formulas to help maintain healthy collagen levels and promote healthier-looking skin.

By supporting the body's natural collagen production, supplements like Essential Skin Food may help promote firmer, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin over time.

Is ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food a Good Collagen Builder?

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food stands out as a collagen-building supplement rather than a traditional collagen supplement.

Many collagen supplements rely on animal-derived collagen powders sourced from bovine or marine ingredients. These products attempt to replace collagen in the body by ingesting collagen directly. Essential Skin Food takes a different approach.

Instead of adding external collagen, the formula is designed to support the body's natural collagen production with plant-based compounds and amino acids that serve as collagen precursors.

This approach may help support collagen production in a more natural way because:

The formula includes amino acids used to build collagen

Plant-based polyphenols help support fibroblast activity

Antioxidant ingredients help defend collagen from oxidative stress

For consumers seeking a plant-based collagen builder, Essential Skin Food provides a unique option that supports collagen production without relying on animal collagen.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Pros

Essential Skin Food offers several advantages compared to traditional collagen supplements.

The formula features plant-based collagen support ingredients rather than animal collagen, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary lifestyles. It contains clinically researched compounds designed to help support the body's natural production of its own collagen, rather than simply replacing collagen through supplementation.

Additionally, the product is easy to take, requiring just one capsule daily, and is manufactured in the United States with globally-sourced ingredients.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Cons

As with most supplements that support collagen production, results can vary from person to person depending on age, lifestyle, and current skin health. Collagen rebuilding is a gradual process, so consistent use over time is typically recommended to achieve the best results.

Is ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Worth Buying?

For individuals seeking a plant-based collagen-building supplement, Essential Skin Food may be a compelling option.

With over 1 million units sold, strong customer reviews, and a formula designed to support natural collagen production, many consumers consider it a valuable addition to their daily skincare routine.

Additionally, the product is backed by the ActivatedYou 90-Day Promise, allowing customers to try the supplement risk-free.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food FAQ

How Do I Use ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food? ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is simple to incorporate into a daily routine. Simply take 1 capsule daily with a full glass of water, preferably with food.

When Can I Expect Results? Because collagen production takes time, most users begin noticing improvements in skin texture and radiance within several weeks of consistent use. Long-term use may support ongoing improvements in skin firmness, elasticity, and overall appearance.

Where Can I Purchase ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food? ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is available on the official ActivatedYou website, where customers can purchase individual bottles or discounted multi-bottle packages.

How Can I Ensure I'm Getting Authentic ActivatedYou Products? To ensure product authenticity and quality, customers should purchase ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food directly from the official ActivatedYou website or authorized retailers. Buying from the official source helps guarantee: Authentic ActivatedYou products Access to the 90-Day ActivatedYou Promise Proper product storage and handling



About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to conduct extensive research in nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients to deliver effective solutions designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic, Morning Complete, and Lean + Active. To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on X, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

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SOURCE ActivatedYou